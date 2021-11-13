LeBron James supports son Bronny James on Instagram with an emphatic post, says "scary hours coming soon"

LeBron James is one of the most famous athletes, not just in basketball or the NBA but in the world. He has hyped up everyone regarding his son, Bronny James, and has been gushing about his game for nearly a decade. LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. plays for the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers in Los Angeles.

LeBron James uploaded a video to Instagram of Bronny James dunking after a self-pass off the backboard. In a classic basketball highlight reel to get someone buzzing on social media, Bronny James jumped so high up that his face was almost above the rim. James captioned it: "Scary hours coming soon!! #JamesGang"

Whenever the son of a generational superstar picks up the same sport, the world starts to think of a child prodigy. For example, most people believe the only player who will be able to beat Stephen Curry's three-point record is his son Canon Curry if he ever steps foot in the NBA. One can even think of Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, who now races for the Haas F1 team. It is understandable to think that only these children have the world's best genetic gifts and they will one day dominate the sport as their parents did.

Now everyone is excited and waiting for Bronny James' NBA debut. He is 17 years old right now and his father, LeBron James, was 18 when he was drafted by the league in 2003. Hence, we won't have to wait too long to see Bronny in action. As reported by Glenn Valencich of 7News, the NBA is working towards removing the "one-and-done" rule that forces players to play at least one year of college basketball. If the NBA does indeed remove the rule, Bronny James will be eligible to play in the league as soon as 2023.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 -- when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 -- when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

LeBron James admitted to "having a moment" when sharing the floor with Bronny's ex-teammate Ziaire Williams

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James and the LA Lakers played the Memphis Grizzlies for their third game of the 2021-22 NBA season. They won the game 121-118 and survived a 40-point onslaught by Ja Morant. LeBron James stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. However, the story of the night wasn't the Lakers' victory but James sharing the court with Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams.

Ziaire Williams is a 20-year-old rookie who was selected 10th overall in the 2021 NBA draft. He is a former teammate of Bronny James from the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers and now plays against his father, LeBron James.

James spoke about meeting Ziaire Williams after the game, saying:

"I looked at Ziaire a couple times, and I was just shaking my head inside...Just remembering really a year and a half ago, two years, not even full two years, he was hitting a game-winner to send them to the state championship alongside my son."

"One year at Stanford and now [Williams is] here. It’s a weird dynamic for myself to see something like that but happy for the kid obviously...I had a moment for sure."

As mentioned above, LeBron James has been hyping up his son for years. Even back when Bronny was just 10 years old, he was making national highlights.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

King James has been quite vocal about playing with his son in the NBA one day and even jokingly suggested that he will peacefully retire once his son plays with him in the NBA. Looking at current trends, Bronny James is set to make his NBA debut in either 2023 or 2024.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will LeBron James play with his son Bronny James in the NBA? Yes No 0 votes so far