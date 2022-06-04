“LeBron James is synonymous with winning” - Stephen A. Smith believes relevance in the playoffs will elevate the LeBron brand, says the brand transcends basketball

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has established himself as one of the most successful athletes in professional sports, on the court and through his platform.

James has been remarkable in giving back to the community, and his impact all over the world has blossomed. It was recently reported that James had become the first active NBA player to reach billionaire status. It shouldn't be much of a surprise, as James is a generational talent who has also been incredibly successful in the business world.

Throughout his career, James has been in the playoffs, usually contending for a championship. On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith said he thinks a return to the playoffs will help the trajectory of James' brand climb higher.

“LeBron James is synonymous with winning," Smith said. "He's not the guy you want to see sitting at home tweeting as opposed to being on the court participating.”

LeBron James looks to get back to the NBA playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

LeBron James has been one of the NBA's most consistently successful players on and off the court. Along with being one of the league's most dominant players in the past two decades, his brand off the court exploded in popularity each year. It's almost a shocker if James isn't in the playoffs.

That's how impressive James has been as a player, as he's had the ability to carry his teams into the postseason. In four years with the Lakers, James has missed the playoffs twice and been eliminated in the first round while also winning the 2020 NBA championship.

NBA Retweet



Yes, that’s B, for billionaire! LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to ever become a billionaire, per @Forbes Yes, that’s B, for billionaire! LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to ever become a billionaire, per @Forbes Yes, that’s B, for billionaire! 💰 https://t.co/SVNzyRoiGW

Stephen A. Smith said James will likely not see his brand take any "damage" from the past two years (first-round exit in 2021, no playoffs this season). But Smith said that a return to the postseason for James would go a long way towards extending his upward trajectory.

James, an 18-time All-Star, has won four championships (and been the NBA Finals MVP four times) and been to 10 finals with three teams. Plus, he's won two Olympic gold medals and a bronze during his summers.

James, 37, will play his 20th season in 2022-23. James, who has 37,062 points, is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring mark of 38,387 points.

The LA Lakers finished 33-49 this season. That's the fewest wins of any season in James' career.

