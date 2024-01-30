In NBA history, the LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant debate ranks amongst the most passionate and intense. James, known for his size, skill, and basketball intelligence has redefined versatility in the modern era. Bryant is fondly remembered for his relentless drive and extraordinary scoring ability, which cemented his status as a basketball legend.

James has notably become the face of longevity, physicality, and adaptability during the span of his glorious career. He is playing his 21st season, joining only six other players in NBA history to do so. However, what differentiates him from the rest is his continued dominance. He is still playing like a top-five player in the league on any night despite being 39; unprecedented.

Bryant's work ethic and legacy continue to inspire players globally. Recognized as the 'Black Mamba,' he left an indelible mark with his fierce competitiveness and remarkable skill set. With the LA Lakers for his entire 20-year career, Kobe Bryant was also the epitome of loyalty.

For this comparison, Sportskeeda employs a unique weightage system to evaluate their careers in our comparison. Each statistical category and achievement is assigned points - 5 for the leader and 3 for the second. This system ensures a balanced and quantitative assessment of their performances and accolades across various aspects of their NBA careers.

LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant: Career stats and advanced stats

As the LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant comparison unfolds, it's necessary to look at their career statistics and advanced metrics, which reveal the length and breadth of their influence on the court. These statistics provide more than just a tally of their scoring; they encapsulate how James and Bryant impacted the game across multiple facets, including assists, blocks, steals, and rebounds. Each statistic contributes to the history of their unique basketball journeys.

Further depth is added through advanced stats like Player Efficiency Rating (PER) and their respective win-loss records, offering insights into their overall impact on team performance.

LeBron James' career averages

LeBron James

LeBron James has played from 2003-04 to 2023-24 seasons, where he has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks with 50.5 FG%, 34.6 % 3FG, 73.5% FT and 54.6% eFG.

Kobe Bryant's career averages

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant played 20 seasons from 1996-97 to 2015-16, where he averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks with 44.7% FG, 32.9% 3FG, 83.7% FT and 48.2 eFG.

Points

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant in career points, a feat partly attributable to his exceptional durability and resilience in playing through injuries. Over the years, LeBron's commitment to recovery and longevity has become a hallmark of his career. He reportedly spends millions of dollars annually on fitness, nutrition, and recovery, enabling him to maintain high-level performance consistently.

LeBron James - 5 points

Kobe Bryant - 3 points

Assists

James leads in this category as he has showcased to be one of the best playmakers in NBA history. He passed Steve Nash to sit at 4th in the all-time assists leaderboard with 10729 at the time of writing.

His court vision, the anticipation of where the double team is coming from, his willingness to pass, and his 6-foot-9 frame allow him to make reads as if he were a coach.

Kobe Bryant on the other hand has 6306 assists and sits 33rd on the leaderboard.

LeBron James - 10 points

Kobe Bryant - 6 points

Rebounds

James's 6-foot-9 height, coupled with his 250 lb (113 kg) compared to Bryant's 6-foot-6 frame with 212 lb (96 kg), allows him to be a versatile rebounder. His verticality and leaping abilities are extraordinary, giving him the advantage over Bryant in rebounding.

LeBron James - 15 points

Kobe Bryant - 9 points

Steals

James edges out Bryant in this metric with a marginal lead. His aptness in anticipation and quickness, coupled with his ability to read the game as a help defender to make swift interceptions, are some of the reasons for this.

LeBron James - 20 points

Kobe Bryant - 12 points

Blocks

James is arguably one of the best athletes in the sport's history. The defining moment of his career came in game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals with a full-court chase-down block on Andre Iguodala.

He is on the opponent team's scouting report for his chase-down blocks with his 44-inch vertical and his anticipation as a help defender allows him to lure around on defense for denying shots near the rim, making him a better shot-blocker than Bryant.

LeBron James - 25 points

Kobe Bryant - 15 points

Player Efficiency Rating

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in the olympics team

LeBron James career player efficiency rating: 27.1 PER and 31.5 USG%.

Kobe Bryant career player efficiency rating: 22.9 PER and 31.8 USG%.

In evaluating the debate of LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant, a key statistic is the player efficiency rating. PER measures a player's overall contribution per minute, factoring in positive achievements like scoring and rebounds and negatives like turnovers.

James' higher PER suggests he's been more efficient in his impact during his time on the court. Additionally, their usage percentage (USG%), which indicates how often a player is involved in a team's plays, is nearly identical, with James at 31.5% and Bryant at 31.8%. This similarity in usage underscores their comparable roles on their teams, making James' higher PER even more significant.

Bryant's PER took a dip due to his lack of contributions early in his career from 1996-1999 when he had 17.2 PER. Late in his career after his Achilles and shoulder injuries, it worsened to 14.3 from 2013-16 as he could no longer impact the game like he used to in his prime however, his usage rate remained high with 31.9 USG%.

LeBron James - 30 points

Kobe Bryant - 18 points

Win-loss record

Kobe Bryant during a game

LeBron James: has a win percentage of 64.64% in his career with a record of 945-517.

Kobe Bryant: has a win percentage of 62.11% in his career with a record of 836-510.

These percentages reflect their skills and their ability to contribute to their teams' overall success.

James boasts a marginally higher win percentage than Bryant while playing more games. Throughout his career, James has demonstrated tremendous skill in leading teams, often with less star power, to significant success both in regular and postseason play.

LeBron James - 35 points

Kobe Bryant - 21 points

LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant: Championships

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The comparison of championships between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant is a pivotal aspect in evaluating their legacies as NBA legends and where they sit in the pantheon of greats.

James and Bryant, renowned for their generational skills and impact on the game, have had remarkable championship journeys. James's ability to lead three teams to NBA championships with entirely different coaching staffs, players, and cultures is unprecedented. His versatility on the court has been crucial to his championship success.

Bryant's unparalleled competitiveness and scoring prowess played an essential role in the championships he won with the LA Lakers. Bryant's championship success is often attributed to his extraordinary leadership qualities and his ability to inspire and push his teammates to their limits.

A significant aspect of his legacy is that he won all his NBA championships under the guidance of one coach, Phil Jackson. This factor underscores Kobe's role in shaping and steering the team's culture toward championship success.

LeBron James championships

LeBron James has won four championships, twice with the Miami Heat in the 2012-13 season and the 2013-14 season. His first and only championship for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted him, came in the 2016-17 season, and his latest one from the bubble in Orlando for the LA Lakers in 2019-2020.

Kobe Bryant championships

Kobe Bryant won five championships with the LA Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010.

LeBron James - 38 points

Kobe Bryant - 24 points

LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant: Individual awards

NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic

In the LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant debate, it's essential to consider their individual achievements. These awards, ranging from Most Valuable Player (MVP) to Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, accentuate the magnitude of their impact in the NBA.

Such honors are not merely career milestones. They signify a player's exceptional skill, leadership, and dominance in their era. These accolades serve as a benchmark for their standing among the elite in basketball history.

Most Valuable Player

LeBron James has accumulated the Most Valuable Player of the Year four times in his career. He won them in consecutive years, from 2009 to 2010, then again in 2012 and 2013.

Kobe Bryant was awarded his sole, MVP honor in 2008.

LeBron James - 43 points

Kobe Bryant - 27 points

Finals MVP

LeBron James has been named the Bill Russell's Finals MVP four times.

Kobe Bryant was named the Finals MVP twice, in the 2009 and 2010 championships.

LeBron James - 47 points

Kobe Bryant - 30 points

Defensive Player of the Year

Despite their reputations as strong defenders, neither LeBron James nor Kobe Bryant have secured the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award. The accolade, awarded annually to the league's best defensive player, remains untouched by both.

Rookie of the Year

LeBron James quickly lived up to the immense hype surrounding his entry into the NBA, demonstrating his raw but impactful skills from the start. His significant contributions during his inaugural season earned him the Rookie of the Year (ROTY) award in 2004.

Despite his potential and work ethic, Kobe Bryant's impact as a rookie wasn't enough to secure the Rookie of the Year award. He was, however, named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

LeBron James - 52 points

Kobe Bryant - 33 points

Miscellaneous awards

In the diverse landscape of NBA accolades, players can earn recognition through various miscellaneous awards, extending beyond the prominent MVP and DPOY titles. These additional honors, such as the All-Star Game MVP and Scoring Champion, offer a more comprehensive understanding of a player's abilities and impact on the game.

All-Star MVP

LeBron James: 3x All-Star Game MVP in 2006, 2008 and 2018

Kobe Bryant: 4x All-Star Game MVP in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011

LeBron James - 55 points

Kobe Bryant - 38 points

Scoring Titles

LeBron James: 1x in 2008

Kobe Bryant: 2x in 2006 and 2007

LeBron James - 58 points

Kobe Bryant - 43 points

Assists leader

LeBron James: 1x in 2020

Kobe Bryant: none

LeBron James - 63 points

Kobe Bryant - 46 points

LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant: Team selections

LeBron James

In this segment, we examine the honored team selections of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, acknowledging their sustained superiority in the NBA. Selections to All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Star teams are significant, reflecting a player's talent, influence, and esteem among coaches, peers, and the press.

All-NBA

LeBron James has earned himself a spot in the All-NBA team honors 19 times, 13 times on the first team (2006, 2008–2018, 2020), three times on the second team (2005, 2007, 2021), and three times on the third team (2019, 2022, 2023).

Kobe Bryant has earned himself a spot in the All-NBA team honors 15 times, 11 times on the first team (2002-2004, 2006-2013), twice on the second team (2000, 2001) and twice on the third team (1999, 2005).

LeBron James - 68 points

Kobe Bryant - 49 points

All-Defensive

LeBron James earned All-Defensive Team nominations six times, five times in the NBA All-Defensive First Team (2009–2013) and NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2014).

Kobe Bryant earned All-Defensive Team honors 12 times, nine times NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003, 2004, 2006–2011) and three times NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001, 2002, 2012).

LeBron James - 71 points

Kobe Bryant - 54 points

All-Star

LeBron James has garnered the most All-Star selections in NBA History with 20 nominations (2005-2024) and has become the only player to reach this milestone, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had 19.

Kobe Bryant had 18 All-Star nominations (1998, 2000-2016). He holds the record for the youngest All-Star in league history. At just 19 years old, Bryant made his All-Star debut in 1998.

LeBron James - 76 points

Kobe Bryant - 57 points

LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant: Conclusion

LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

In conclusion, after a comprehensive analysis using Sportskeeda's metrics, in the LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant debate, we have a clear victor. James emerges ahead of Kobe Bryant with a total of 76 points to Bryant's 57 points.

This tally-based metric encompasses various aspects of their notable careers - from individual accolades and team achievements to statistics. It provides a unique perspective on their respective legacies.

While both players have left indelible marks on the game of basketball, this particular comparison exalts LeBron James' superiority and longevity and thus pushes him up as the clear winner.

