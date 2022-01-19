LeBron James vs Michael Jordan: Which legend has had more 2000-point seasons in NBA history?

LeBron James' LA Lakers are not having the greatest NBA regular season ever. It is not even the one they hoped to have when they acquired Russell Westbrook for the 2021-22 campaign.

However, 'King James' is having a brilliant individual effort in his 19th NBA season, especially in terms of scoring. Even though the LA Lakers are 22-22 and sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference (among the Play-In places), James is second in points per game in the 2021-22 season.

Moreover, he's having the fourth-best season of his career in terms of points per game (28.8). James might be on course to lead the league in scoring since he's averaging 30.4 points per game in his last 21 appearances.

Throughout his career, LeBron James has not been recognized as one of the best scorers ever. 'The King' is only 2098 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time scoring list and has the fifth-highest career average of PPG (27).

LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Who had the most 2000-point seasons in NBA history?

Moreover, his efficiency (50.4% career field-goal percentage) should definitely be taken into consideration when addressing his scoring skills. Despite his physical frame (6' 9'', 250lb) LeBron James produces a lot of his points away from the basket, which enhances the impact of his high field-goal percentage.

In terms of the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan and LeBron James might be linked forever. The media and the fans often engage in intense debates about who was better during their careers.

Jordan is considered the greatest player and scorer ever, as he has the highest average of points per game for a career (30.1) and 10 scoring titles. But what if we tell you that neither Jordan nor James are at the top of the upcoming list?

We're focusing on 2000-point seasons in NBA history, given LeBron James could certainly surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time NBA record (38387 points) midway through the 2022-23 NBA season and possibly reach 39000 points if he sustains his current scoring outburst for his 20th season.

However, do not be surprised if you do not see Michael Jordan or LeBron James leading the upcoming list.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#3 LeBron James | 10 seasons

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat goes up for a shot - 2013 NBA Finals.

LeBron James hasn't had a 2000-point season since the 2017-18 NBA season, his last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the LA Lakers. However, he's had 10 such campaigns throughout his illustrious career, which ranks third in league history.

Six of those years came during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-2010), before joining the Miami Heat. Overall, he's done it seven times with the Cavs and three times with the Heat.

Although he has 36289 career points (regular season), James has led the league in scoring just once (2007-08 season) and led the NBA in total points once too (2017-18).

LeBron James' single-season career-high in terms of total points came in the 2005-06 season with 2478 points.

#2 Michael Jordan | 11 seasons

Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan's case to be considered the greatest scorer of all time is quite strong, as he had the afore mentioned 10 scoring titles, the highest career average of PPG (30.1) and was second-fastest to reach 30000 points in league history (1072 games), behind Wilt Chamberlain (1045).

Michael Jordan won 10 scoring titles in 13 full seasons (he played 18 games in his sophomore year), retired in 1993 and played 17 games in the 1994-95 season and retired again in 1998 before returning in 2001.

In terms of 2000-point seasons, Michael Jordan had 10, the second-most in league history. His first such season came in his rookie campaign, and he also had a 3000-point campaign (1986-87). Only two players have scored 3000 points or more in a single NBA season, Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, who did it three times, including the all-time record in the 1961-62 season (4029).

#1 Karl Malone | 12 seasons

Karl Malone dunking the ball during his days with the Utah Jazz.

Yes, Karl Malone is the all-time leader in terms of 2000-point seasons in the NBA. Although he is the only player on this list to never win a scoring title in his career, Malone was a highly consistent player throughout his career, with 12 seasons of at least 2000 points in his 19-year career.

Moreover, Malone still ranks second in the all-time scoring list of the NBA, with 36928 points. He is one of just three players to reach at least 36000 career points, and finished his career with an average of 25 points per game, the 12th-best in league history.

Malone, a two-time MVP, never led the league in points per game either, but he put up a lot of high-scoring campaigns. His single-season career-high came during the 1989-90 season, when the Utah Jazz power forward scored 2540 points.

