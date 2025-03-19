"LeBron was right about everything": NBA fans split over Stephen A. Smith's brutal take on Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been quite the enigma since his last season with the San Antonio Spurs. Injuries and bad luck have defined a career that is now among the "what-if" conversations in recent NBA history. However, Stephen A. Smith's latest take on the LA Clippers star and his fitness record has enraged NBA fans and sparked a debate on his conduct as a media personality.

With a fit Leonard, the Clippers have enjoyed reasonable success, and their depth under Ty Lue's tutelage has warranted attention as a threat in the West despite losing Paul George in the offseason. When the same was discussed on Wednesday's "First Take," Smith dismissed the team, stating how he was anticipating an injury to Leonard:

"The reason I'm not sold on the Clippers is because I'm just looking at my watch, and I'm just looking at the dates in a calendar, and I'm just waiting for Kawhi Leonard to get hurt. That's all," Smith said. "I know that come playoff time, he's not going to be available."

Fans did not take the ESPN host's comments well and called him out for his criticism.

"LeBron was right about everything. These mf’s don’t love the game, they the love MJ and that’s it. Adam Silver and (the NBA) why do y’all have this idiot putting down your product every single day?," a fan posted.

"Thats his insight? this is who they pay 20 million a year. Someone who can't talk about the actual game," another fan tweeted.

"He's just a bonafide idiot! He’s just a bonafide idiot! I guess that’s kind of people ESPN needs around to get keep viewers!," one fan wrote.

Several other fans also joined in, criticizing the "First Take" host and labeling this take as one of his worst NBA takes of all time.

"This is one of the weirdest things he’s ever said," one fan wrote.

"Gets paid $100 million to spew talking points that a 6th grader would use," another fan tweeted.

"I rather people on Twitter have a platform than Stephen A," a fan said.

Smith is no stranger to hot takes, nor is this his first rodeo at taking potshots at Kawhi Leonard. However, a majority of the NBA community seems to agree that this one in particular, crossed a line.

Stephen A. has previously stated that Kawhi Leonard just manages to stay healthy when he's about to get paid

In October 2024, the ESPN's Stephen A. Smith alleged Kawhi Leonard of being injured only after he was paid, maligning the wing and his injury record with a serious allegation.

"What amazes me about Kawhi Leonard is that he's always just healthy enough right around the time he gets paid," Smith said. "And then the second he gets paid, he's always injured."

The Clippers star has had an unfortunate run with injuries, and his reliability has been questioned, especially with his advancing age.

