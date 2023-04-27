LeBron James and the LA Lakers tried to close out the series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their first-round matchup last night. However, the Grizzlies were too much for the Lakers to handle. NBA analyst Nick Wright blamed LeBron's subpar performance for their loss to Memphis.

It seems as if Father Time is slowly catching up to LeBron during this year's playoffs. He hasn't performed well and Wright has noticed how ineffective the four-time MVP has been against the Grizzlies. The analyst broke down how James' poor performance from last night's game affected the results.

"LeBron's play is why they lost. The Grizzlies played well enough that even if LeBron had played well, maybe the Lakers would've still lost. But due to LeBron's level of play, the Lakers had no chance of winning that game." Wright said.

"If you look from 2012 to 2018, LeBron James' playoff games looks like 150 games or something. You can't find six objectively bad games. Not by LeBron's standards, but just by [the NBA]. He went a seven-year stretch where he was essentially never bad in the playoffs. That's not true anymore."

"He is now gonna have bad playoff games, this was one of them. It doesn't shake my confidence in the series, but LeBron, being 3 for 28 from three over the last four games is a problem and last night he didn't have it... LeBron was really bad yesterday and that's the biggest reason the Lakers lost."

The All-Star forward only had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in last night's bout. It was clear that James struggled to make shots as he went 5-17 from the field, making only 29.4%. Additionally, the Lakers star shot 11.1% from beyond the arc, his second-worst shooting performance from long range.

Stephen A. Smith claims that the Lakers' season is on LeBron James' hands

Due to his poor performances on the court, it was clear that James was the one to be blamed for their loss last night. He hasn't shot the ball well the entire series and that was the biggest problem in Game 5. Stephen A. Smith expects a lot from LeBron and isn't afraid to let everyone know that he was at fault for their loss last night.

"LeBron James let down the Lakers last night. LeBron James is a walking embodiment of a basketball savant. There is no one in the game of basketball smarter about the game of basketball that's in uniform than LeBron." Smith said.

"LeBron James let down the Lakers last night. ... I believe the Lakers' season is on the line."

"They gotta win Friday night! I believe the Lakers' season is on the line. The Lakers don't win Friday, they d**n sure they don't win Sunday."

