"“We’re gonna do what we need to do " - Darvin Ham says the LA Lakers are gonna get it done at home in Game 6

The LA Lakers fought hard in Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies but were thrashed on the road. Memphis’ win forces a Game 6 on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers can close out the series in front of their fans.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham had this to say after the loss (via Mike Trudell):

“We’re gonna do what we need to do to get that game at home.”

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Darvin Ham said he’ll consider extending minutes for players in Game 6:



The LA Lakers do not want to play a Game 7 as the Grizzlies have been nearly unbeatable in Memphis in the regular season. Memphis’ 35-6 win-loss slate in front of their home fans was the best in the NBA before the start of the playoffs.

In the Lakers’ Game 1 victory over Memphis, Ja Morant played with an injured hand and finished with just 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. A healthier Morant ran roughshod over the Lakers in Game 5.

The All-Star guard reminded the LA Lakers of how great he is, particularly when he’s playing at the FedEx Forum. Morant sizzled for 31 points on 13-26 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

Morant’s explosive rim runs consistently had the crowd on their feet for most of the game. Memphis’ superstar set the tone for the team and carried his teammates on his back to force Game 6.

The LA Lakers didn’t go out without a big fight, though. They stayed close to the Grizzlies and were down 75-74 with 4:36 left in the game. Memphis, however, responded with a 7-0 blast to pad their lead. Another 7-0 run to end the period gave the Grizzlies a 94-76 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell gave it one more rally in the fourth quarter. LA’s 20-7 run in the final period cut the deficit to 12, but the Memphis Grizzlies responded in time.

Darvin Ham eventually pulled out LeBron James with still three minutes left in the game.

LeBron James vowed to bounce back and lead the LA Lakers in Game 6

After a GOAT-worthy performance in Game 5, LeBron James returned to earth. “King James” dazzled with 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists a few days ago in Los Angeles. He struggled with just 15 points in Game 6.

The four-time MVP was 5-17 from the field, including a horrific 1-9 from three-point distance. He started the game hitting just 1-7 and didn’t make the kind of impact that the LA Lakers are accustomed to seeing from him.

Here’s what James had to say as the Lakers will try to close out the series in Game 6 on Friday:

“Tonight, I was s**t. And I’ll be better in Game 6. ... You give credit where credit is due. They played great tonight and we go back home for Game 6.

"We all just gotta be better. It definitely starts with me. I was not very good at all. I think defensively I was good but offensively I was not really good."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “Tonight, I was sh—. And I’ll be better in Game 6.” LeBron James expresses the disappointment felt in his performance tonight. “Tonight, I was sh—. And I’ll be better in Game 6.” LeBron James expresses the disappointment felt in his performance tonight. https://t.co/5OlfN6gqbO

NBA fans can't wait for Friday to see another all-out battle between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

