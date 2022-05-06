“LeBron’s a solo act, Dwyane was a team act” - Skip Bayless says LeBron James ‘wouldn’t have been LeBron James’ without Dwyane Wade showing him the ropes

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade teamed up to combine for one of the most electric duos in the NBA with the Miami Heat. After starting out his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, superstar forward LeBron James made the announcement that he would sign with the Miami Heat during free agency. It was a historic change for the NBA, as LeBron joined Dwyane Wade in Miami, making the Heat an immediate contender.

Along with former NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, Wade and LeBron would immediately hit the ground running with the Heat, becoming a highlight machine on a nightly basis. The talented trio would go on to win two NBA championships together, and it would be the first time in his career when LeBron James had won an NBA Finals.

Skip Bayless was recently asked on an episode of The Skip Bayless Show if he would have chosen LeBron James or Wade first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. Bayless went into detail, saying LeBron would have been the better long-term selection, but he praised Wade's ability as a leader. Bayless then said that Wade was a big reason why LeBron was able to win at the highest level in Miami, as he showed him the ropes.

“LeBron’s a solo act, Dwyane was a team act.”

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James shined during tenure in Miami

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James with the Miami Heat

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had quickly become one of the top stars in the NBA throughout the early portion of his NBA career. Wade went on to win his first NBA championship in 2006, teaming up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to create a dynamic duo.

It wasn't until 2010 when the same story repeated itself, as another NBA legend in LeBron James teamed up with Wade to pursue a championship. Although they didn't win a title in their first season, it was clear that it was only a matter of time before Wade and LeBron found themselves securing a championship together.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Gifts Wade with his "game worn" shoes



Udonis Haslem having a little fun with Dwayne Wade post-gameGifts Wade with his "game worn" shoes Udonis Haslem having a little fun with Dwayne Wade post-game 😎Gifts Wade with his "game worn" shoes 😂https://t.co/MZLTbzUkow

The dynamic duo would go on to win back-to-back championships with the Miami Heat, before LeBron James eventually decided to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency. Although Wade and LeBron only played four years together with the Heat, it was clear they had become one of the most electrifying duos the NBA game has ever seen. Wade went on to win a total of three championships with the Miami Heat, but the years with LeBron James are ones that are now cemented in NBA history.

Edited by Windy Goodloe