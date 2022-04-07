“'LeBron, trust me, my brother, sit down, don’t play the rest of the season'” - Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James playing for the scoring title would be a bad look

Analyst Stephen A. Smith said on Wednesday that if LeBron James plays anymore this season, he'll look like he's chasing the scoring title. The disappointment of the LA Lakers' 31-48 season was discussed on “First Take.”

LeBron James playing the remainder of the season would be a bad look

Stephen A. Smith said:

“'LeBron, trust me, my brother, sit down. Don’t play the rest of the season.' 'Cause if he plays now, we gon’ look at it wrong.”

When asked if he thought James had given the Lakers enough this season, Smith answered:

“No, absolutely not. Because we weren’t at LeBron, if LeBron averaged 27 like he has throughout his career, but he was a better leader this year, what’s the difference? They win more games. We ain’t need 29 from him.”

James is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers leads the scoring race at 30.4 ppg.

Despite James' scoring, the Lakers have slumped to their second losing season in four with the icon. Smith argued that it was because James neglected to fulfill his leadership role and help his struggling teammates.

The LA Lakers' 121-110 loss Tuesday night to the Phoenix Suns removed them from playoff contention with three games remaining. Smith warned James, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, to stay sidelined for his own good.

“I love LeBron, love LeBron … Model citizen, role model, the things he does off the court, he’s phenomenal," Smith said. "I just think this was a bad year for him.

"But I will say this: My brother, you can’t come on the court against OKC before this season ends, but you missed the Suns game last night. 'Cause then you’ll be playing for the scoring title … We’re noticing that.”

Smith argued that if James plays after sitting Tuesday, there will be fuel to the narrative that he's merely chasing the scoring title. Some believe James is not the leader he once was but rather solely on the hunt to become No.1 in scoring.

James is in second place for all-time scoring with 37,062 points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds first place with 38,387. James said he plans to beat that mark before he retires.

The argument of James' sacrificing wins to chase points is arguably weak as James is not one to sacrifice any tarnishing of his career. He stands so close in the GOAT argument and is aware many will use anything to discredit him. James would not want this year's playoffs miss in the conversation.

James is averaging 30.3 ppg during a season when the Lakers have dealt with chemistry issues and injuries.

Smith said:

“And let me say, this too: I’m not blaming LeBron James from the standpoint of I know he played hard, I know he went out there and performed, I know he can’t do everything, but you’re responsible to some degree for this roster that was assembled.”

The Lakers were active in the offseason to bolster a roster that had a first-round playoff exit last season after winning the championship in 2020. James is reported to have had a lot of influence in the signings, as many of the decisions involved friends. Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard were among the haul.

James has been criticized for sacrificing the future for a squad that could not even make the postseason. With zero picks in the draft, the Lakers' future is not looking the greatest option-wise.

