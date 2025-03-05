"Let him play blind": When Michael Jordan paid a deaf ear to Scottie Pippen's migraine woes during Pistons showdown

As the rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen grows, sports fans continue to pore over stories about the full picture of the duo's working relationship in Chicago. One anecdote highlights Jordan's hypercompetitiveness, which supposedly cast Pippen's well-being aside.

In his 2014 book Michael Jordan: The Life, sports biographer Roland Lazenby recalled Game 7 of the 1990 Eastern Conference finals. Before this do-or-die showdown, Pippen was said to have complained about a migraine that hindered his vision, but Jordan wasn't having any of it.

"Hell yes, he can play," Jordan reportedly said. "Start him. Let him play blind."

Pippen played 42 minutes in the game but could only muster two points on 1-for-10 shooting. Despite Jordan nearly tallying a triple-double with 31 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, the Pistons beat the Bulls 93–74. About a month later, Detroit went on to win its second consecutive NBA title.

Though Jordan was displeased with Pippen that night, they finally overcame their longtime playoff tormentors when they led the Bulls' sweep of the Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals. Chicago would then commence their dynasty by winning three consecutive championships.

The Bulls won another three-peat in the late 1990s, but several years after their glory days, Jordan and Pippen showed clear indicators of hostility. Among the contributors to the rift were Pippen's feelings toward his depiction in "The Last Dance" and the romantic relationship that once existed between Jordan's son, Marcus, and Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa.

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate heats up on national TV

Although Pippen has disparaged Jordan many times in recent years, a renowned analyst defended His Airness in the perpetual GOAT debate.

On the Feb. 7 episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith blasted Shannon Sharpe's arguments in favor of LeBron James as the greatest NBA player ever. After Sharpe cited James' 42-point, 17-rebound performance at age 40 as proof that LBJ is the GOAT, Smith delivered his rebuke.

"He [Jordan] is my guy because he deserves to be recognized as the GOAT," Smith said. (1:02) "Let me tell you something ... LeBron James is in his 22nd season. That was the 78th time in his career he has scored over 40. Michael Jordan played seven less seasons. How many 40-point games did Michael Jordan have? 173!"

From the looks of it, the GOAT debate pitting Jordan and James against each other will never cease, no matter how many statistics are cited.

