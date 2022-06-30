“Let’s go deep on LeBron or Steph or YOU… Real talk, not fake-tough-guy stuff” - Skip Bayless claps back at Draymond Green for taking shots at him from a "safe distance," calls him out to go head-to-head

Sports analyst Skip Bayless called out Draymond Green in his most recent comments about the Golden State Warriors star as their feud continues to rage.

Bayless is no stranger to feuds with NBA players, as he has gone after LeBron James for years. Still, Bayless's recent issues with Green may be his most intense situation.

Bayless clapped back at Green on Twitter after the player's comments about the long-time sports analyst:

"Hey, Draymond Green ... There you go again, taking shots at me from a safe distance. Let's go head-to-head, your podcast or mine or both. Let's go deep on LeBron or Steph or YOU. Or anything NFL since you're the 'New Media.' Real talk. Not fake-tough-guy stuff. I'm waiting ..."

With the rise of Green's "new media," there has been significant pushback from the traditional media. People on both sides of the issue have been taking shots at one another.

Still, Bayless and Green continue to be at the center of the issues and take shots at each other. Bayless wants a one-on-one conversation with Green, so he is calling out the Warriors star once again.

For now, the sports world will need to wait to see if Green changes his mind about doing a show with Bayless. One point that seems to continue is the issue between traditional media stars like Bayless and "new media" stars like Green.

Draymond Green's issues with Skip Bayless and traditional media

Draymond continues to have problems with Bayless and the actual media.

With Draymond Green's profile rising in the media, he has been a significant part of the "new media" movement. His new approach continues to conflict with traditional media.

During a recent podcast episode, Green spoke about Skip Bayless and the established media.

Bayless is not the only member of the media with which Green is having issues. Green is having problems with another media member, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins.

While the NBA offseason is usually chaotic, this one is seeing more issues between athletes and the media. A significant part of the "new media" movement is that current or recently retired athletes are leading the way.

Green and Bayless' issues with one another can also trace back to their problems with others. Bayless' issues with LeBron James can be traced back to both of his feuds this summer.

As the issues persist between Green and Bayless, it will be interesting to see if either side changes their mind.

