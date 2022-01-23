"Like a pit bull on a tire when it comes to winning" - Channing Frye with high praise for Chris Paul and his winning mentality

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is having a terrific run so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. He has led the Suns to the very top, putting up a 36-9 record, currently the best in the league.

In October of last year, the NBA revealed its list of the 75 best players of all time to commemorate the league's 75th anniversary. CP3 made the selection alongside other top players who have had an enormous impact on the NBA since its inauguration on Nov. 1, 1946. To celebrate these outstanding players in line with this significant milestone, the league has put together short clips for each player and tagged them as the NBA 75 Stories.

In the recently released NBA 75 Stories, Chris Paul was in the spotlight as he received high praise from colleagues and past players like Channing Frye. Also featured in the clip lauding Paul are Steph Curry, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Paul's former LA Clippers teammates Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



All-Star point guard receives high praise in



"He will do anything and compete versus anyone to win a game every night." "Chris Paul is like a pit bull on a tire when it comes to winning." @channingfrye #Suns All-Star point guard receives high praise in #NBA75 Stories on NBA.com "He will do anything and compete versus anyone to win a game every night." bit.ly/3tOzn6I "Chris Paul is like a pit bull on a tire when it comes to winning." @channingfrye #Suns All-Star point guard receives high praise in #NBA75 Stories on NBA.com. "He will do anything and compete versus anyone to win a game every night." bit.ly/3tOzn6I https://t.co/H8wz2CP2xQ

Fyre, the former Phoenix Suns power forward, had nothing but good compliments for CP3. He commented on Chris Paul's drive to win, comparing it to a pit bull on a tire, never letting go until the very end.

"Chris Paul is like a pit bull on a tire when it comes to winning. He is going to hang on that thing until the branch breaks. You know the pit bull is on a tire and that thing just holds and locks it."

Channing Frye sings Chris Paul praises in the recently released NBA 75 Stories

Channing Frye #45 of the Arizona Wildcats slam dunks during the West Regional Semifinal of the 2002 NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners on March 21, 2002 at Compaq Center in San Jose, California. The Sooners won 88-67.

The New York Knicks selected Channing Frye as the 8th overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft. He played two seasons for the Knicks and posted one of his career's best seasons as a rookie. He later moved on to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he also played two seasons. His final year with the Blazers ended up being one of the least productive of his career.

He spent most of his career with the Phoenix Suns, where he played some of his best seasons. He won his only NBA championship title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Speaking about Chris Paul's winning mentality, Frye has said that the point guard's passion for competing and winning drives him. He added that Paul was willing to do anything to win every game he plays.

"He will do anything and compete versus anyone to win a game every night."

NBA @NBA



The only player ever with 20,000 points and 10,000 assists... 75th Anniversary Team member, Chris Paul!



Watch more CP3 moments in 75 STORIES: CHRIS PAUL here: “A guy who gives a masterclass nightly in how to run the point guard position.”The only player ever with 20,000 points and 10,000 assists... 75th Anniversary Team member, Chris Paul! #NBA75 Watch more CP3 moments in 75 STORIES: CHRIS PAUL here: app.link.nba.com/e/paul75stories “A guy who gives a masterclass nightly in how to run the point guard position.”The only player ever with 20,000 points and 10,000 assists... 75th Anniversary Team member, Chris Paul! #NBA75 Watch more CP3 moments in 75 STORIES: CHRIS PAUL here: app.link.nba.com/e/paul75stories https://t.co/Co7CAq0EB5

Also Read Article Continues below

After joining the team in the 2020-21 NBA season, Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. After defeating the LA Clippers, the Suns were crowned Western Conference champions but were denied the title by the Milwaukee Bucks. CP3 is trying to lead the Suns to even greater heights, playing exceptionally well in their quest for the title.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra