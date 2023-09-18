Listing 10 NBA players who had 'no trade' clauses

'No trade' clauses are not common when it comes to NBA contracts. Very few superstars in league history had a 'no-trade' clause in their respective contracts.

This year, Phoenix Suns superstar Bradley Beal is the only active player with a 'no trade' clause. A 'no trade' clause means that a player has the final say on what team he will join and can veto getting traded to a specific team.

With that in mind, let's have a look at 10 superstars that had a 'no trade' clause in their contracts.

10 NBA players of all-time with 'no trade' clauses

#10 - Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett was one of the very few players with a 'no trade' clause in his contract. His 'no trade' clause was in effect once he signed a three-year extension with the Boston Celtics in 2012, worth a total of $36 million.

He never really used it, but instead waived it twice to join the Brooklyn Nets (2013) and his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves (2015), where he finished his career.

#9 - Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki had a 'no trade' clause in the contract he signed with the Dallas Mavericks back in 2010.

Even though he had thought of leaving the franchise and joining another title contender, he never exercised his clause and spent his entire career with the Mavs, winning the 2011 NBA championship.

#8 - John Stockton

John Stockton wanted to ensure that he would stay with the Utah Jazz for his whole career.

That's why the legendary point guard and all-time assists leader signed a three-year extension with the Jazz in 1996, which included a 'no trade clause' and gave him control over his future with the team.

#7 - Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's contract with the LA Lakers prior to the start of the 2004/05 season included a 'no trade clause'. The late Lakers and NBA legend actually used this clause in 2007 so he didn't get traded to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that would send Tyshawn Prince and Rip Hamilton to LA.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career (1996-2016) with the 17-time NBA champions, winning five championships (2000-2002, 2009-2010).

#6 - Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan played only for the San Antonio Spurs during his 19-year career and went on to claim five titles (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) and two MVP awards.

However, his 'no trade' clause came in the last contract he signed with San Antonio in 2012 (3-year, $30.1 million). He never used it and retired as a Spur.

#5 - Dwyane Wade

Once LeBron James left the Miami Heat to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers (2014), Dwyane Wade agreed to a two-year contract with Miami, worth $31.1 million, which included a 'no trade' clause.

The three-time NBA champion (2006, 2012, 2013) never used it, though, and left in 2016 to join the Chicago Bulls, once his contract expired.

#4 - Carmelo Anthony

Like Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony got a 'no-trade' clause in 2014, after committing to a five-year deal with the New York Knicks, worth $124 million.

However, he had to waive his right to veto any trade in 2017, when he agreed with the Knicks to leave and move to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

#3 - David Robinson

An NBA legend and Hall of Famer, David Robinson was the first NBA player with a 'no trade' clause in his contract. This happened back in 1987 when he joined San Antonio as the first overall pick in the Draft.

Robinson never exercised this clause but instead spent his whole career with the Spurs before retiring. San Antonio is the only team with two players that had 'no trade' clauses in their respective contracts (Robinson and Duncan).

#2 - LeBron James

LeBron James got a 'no trade' clause in the contract he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2015/16 season, for three years and $99.8 million. However, he never used it and left once his deal expired to sign with the Lakers.

James doesn't have a 'no trade' clause in his current contract with the Lakers, but his 15% trade kicker makes it unlikely for him to leave the franchise.

#1 - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is the only active player with a 'no trade' clause. He didn't waive it to move to the Phoenix Suns this offseason, but instead he kept it, which gives him power over his future.

The 'no trade' clause was part of the deal that Bradley Beal signed with the Washington Wizards in 2022 (5 years, $251 million).