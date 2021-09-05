Listing the only 2 players in NBA history to record 25+ points and 25+ assists in a single game

In January 2017, Rajon Rondo wrote history when he became the 7th NBA player to register at least 25 assists in a single match.

Rondo did so towards the beginning of his one-year stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in the process also became the only active NBA player to have ever recorded 25 assists in one game.

While the feat is overtly impressive, there have been at least five NBA players who have recorded 25 assists in one game, with some of those performances also proving to be prolific in terms of points.

The NBA has till date seen six specific occasions where players have scored 20 points whilst dishing out at least 25 dimes. In this article, we look at the two players who have recorded 25+ points and 25+ assists in a single NBA game.

The 2 NBA players with 25+ points and 25+ assists in single NBA match

When Rajon Rondo became the 7th NBA player with 25 assists in a single game, he also had the lowest points among players with at least 25 assists. The only two players to have recorded a performance of a “double-25” in a single NBA match are Celtics legend Bob Cousy and former Washington Bullets’ star Kevin Porter.

#2 Kevin Porter vs. Boston Celtics, 9th March 1979

Kevin Porter was never the most prolific of point guards but led the league in assists during four of his overall 10 seasons in the NBA. Porter was the 39th overall pick of the 1972 NBA draft, and was selected by the then Baltimore Bullets.

📅 On this day in 1979, the @DetroitPistons Kevin Porter had 30 points and a team-record 25 assists in a 160-117 win over the Celtics.



Porter and Bob Cousy (Feb. 27, 1959) are the only players in NBA history to record at least 25p/25a in a single game. pic.twitter.com/WWJTze15wv — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 9, 2021

He played for the then New Jersey Nets and the Detroit Pistons before finishing his career with the Washington Bullets. Kevin Porter achieved the unique statline during his final season with the Detroit Pistons as he led the league with 13.4 assists per game whilst achieving an overall career-high of 15.4 points per game.

During a late regular season encounter with the Celtics, Porter went off for 30 points and 25 assists as he helped his team to a comprehensive 160-117 victory.

#1 Bob Cousy vs. Minneapolis Lakers, 27th February 1959

Celtics legend Bob Cousy won the NBA championship six times between 1957 and 1964 and was a 13-time All-Star. He was a point guard throughout his career and led the league for 8 straight seasons in terms of assists.

Regardless, Cousy achieved the iconic statline against Elgin Baylor’s Minneapolis Lakers in February 1959.

Happy 93rd birthday to 6 x NBA Champion Bob Cousy aka The Houdini of the Hardwood.



Check out the 8 x AST leader throwing behind the back & head passes in the 50s 👀



pic.twitter.com/n6sJ1geDZP — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 9, 2021

Cousy finished with 31 points despite going 10 out of 18 from the field and getting 11 of his 12 free throws on target. The fact that he also dished out 28 assists that day, allowing Tom Heinsohn to record a 43-point double-double.

The Boston Celtics ended up winning 173-139 as the two teams met in the NBA Finals that year as well. The Celtics routed the Lakers 4-0.

