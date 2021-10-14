Listing the only 2 players to record 20 points, 20 assists and 20 rebounds in an NBA game

NBA players put in a lot of hard work to prepare themselves for a 48-minute game of basketball. However, not every game is memorable, as a player may have a poor shooting night and may fail to impact the game in the desired way. Meanwhile, there are also some days when all the hard work put in is seen on the court.

NBA players and fans are no strangers to such nights. There have been many occasions when a player has stacked up an unbelievable stat line, which seems to be unbelievable.

Several players like Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell have registered seemingly unbeatable feats. However, only two players have been able to register 20-20-20 games in the history of the NBA. On that note, here's a look at the only two players to achieve this feat and cement their names in history:

# Wilt Chamberlain

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain [Image Credits: wiltchamberlainofficial]

Wilt Chamberlain is one of the legends in NBA history. He is the proud owner of some of the most unbelievable statlines in the league. His raw physicality helped him dominate opponents, and he used that throughout his stint in the league. In a game against the Detroit Pistons, Chamberlain put up a special performance to etch his name in the history books.

The big man was the leading center of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1967-68 season. He had already proven his abilities in the league, and the game against the Pistons was just a testimony to his unparalleled brilliance. He scored 22 points, and also recorded 25 rebounds and 21 assists in the 48 minutes he played.

This was the first time in the history of the game that someone had recorded a 20-20-20 statline. His brilliance on the night helped the 76ers to a 131-121 win over the Pistons. Later that year, he went on to record a quintuple double against the Lakers. His staggering from that season helped him win the MVP honors.

# Russell Westbrook

LA Lakers Media Day

Russell Westbrook is one of the most charismatic point guards in the NBA. He has achieved almost all laurels in the league, because of his unmatched passion and dedication. His game-changing performances have often led his teams to victories.

He recorded an astounding performance against the LA Lakers in 2019. The former MVP scored 20 points, and finished the match recording 20 rebounds and 21 assists. He dedicated the performance and the victory to the famous rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Speaking about his performance on the night, Westbrook said:

"That wasn't for me man; that was for my bro, that was for Nipsey."

His brilliance helped the Oklahoma City Thunder register a 119-103 win on the night against the LA Lakers. Westbrook also became the first player since Chamberlain to record a 20-20-20 game in the NBA.

The 32-year-old broke the triple-double record held by Oscar Robertson last NBA season. He also became the only player in the history of the game to average a triple-double in four different NBA seasons.

