Listing the only 2 times Stephen Curry scored over 2000 points in the NBA regular season

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have got off to a blistering start to their 2021-22 campaign. They have won their first two games against title favorites LA Lakers and LA Clippers.

Curry has kicked off his campaign in impeccable form, averaging 33 points while shooting an insane 47 % from the perimeter. He had an off night in terms of shooting against the LA Lakers, but came roaring back against the Clippers with a massive 45-point performance.

His trademark off-the-ball runs, quick handles and ability to make difficult shots which most players would not attempt were all on display during the second game. Curry proved to be clutch yet again, as he hit a three-pointer with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors the lead.

Chef Curry looks to be hunting for the crown yet again as he aims to win his third NBA MVP award and guide the Warriors to yet another NBA Finals. Considering Stephen Curry's red-hot start and the fact that the Warriors are still awaiting Klay Thompson's return, Golden State look good for yet another title run.

Curry has given us plenty of memorable moments in his 13-year tenure in the league. The two-time MVP has enthraled the league for more than half a decade: pulling up from half court, driving into the lane at will with his elite ball-handling skills, finishing at the rim with contact, using his off-ball movement to pull defenders away, or giving his teammates enough space to hit open shots. Curry is a complete offensive package, and that has allowed him to rack up astonishing numbers with remarkable ease.

Curry's offensive proficiency has been at an elite level, allowing him to rack up points during the regular season, and earning two scoring titles and two MVP awards. So without further ado, here are the two seasons in which Curry has exceeded an astonishing 2000 points.

#2 2020-21 season (2015 points, 32 ppg)

Stephen Curry warming up prior to a game

Stephen Curry had the ideal opportunity to show up and prove his doubters wrong in the 2020-21 season. That's because the previous year the Warriors missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Curry proved yet again why he is one of the most lethal offensive players. He annihilated teams en route to amassing 2015 points and averaging 32 points per game while shooting an astonishing 42 % from the perimeter. His exploits during the season helped him win his second scoring title, making him the oldest player to win it since Michael Jordan.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry 2020-21 season:— 32.0 PPG (leads NBA)

— Oldest to win scoring title since MJ

— 38 30-point games (most since MJ)

— 337 threes (leads NBA)

— 4th 300-three season (most ever)

— 7 10-three games (most ever)

— 5.3 3PG (most ever)

What made this season more impressive than any of his others was the fact that he single-handedly carried the Warriors to the brink of qualification. The Warriors were without a supporting act, as Klay Thompson was out for the season with an injury.

However, Curry did not disappoint, as he got the fans out of their seats on a nightly basis, showing us once again why he is far from a spent force.

#1 2015-16 season (2375 points, 30.1 ppg)

Stephen Curry is the only player to be elected as a unanimous MVP, doing so in 2016.

Stephen Curry's exploits during the 2015-16 season put him in revered company, establishing him as one of the greatest players to have graced the hardwood. Curry had a mesmerizing campaign, torching defenses on a nightly basis while racking up 2375 points. He averaged 30.1 per game and shot a jaw-dropping 45% on eleven attempts from the perimeter.

Curry's exploits drew praise from all corners. Teammates, opponents, legends, fans and analysts alike showered him with compliments as he won his second MVP award. Interestingly, he became the first player in NBA history to be elected as a unanimous MVP winner.

Stephen Curry is indeed an offensive juggernaut who is virtually unstoppable when he is in his elements. Once he gets going, there is no catching Curry. His mastery over the game has made him a pop culture icon, with the likes of Drake and Lil Wayne mentioning him in their songs.

