Listing the only 3 active NBA players in the top 25 for 1500+ career steals made

Big men in the NBA are often regarded as good defenders because of their flashy way of executing a block. However, stealing the ball from the hands of an opposition player is an equally effective way to defend the basket, perhaps even more technical.

As expected, guards are quick on their feet, which helps them stay in front of their opposition and effect a steal when the opportunity presents itself. That is why the NBA all-time leaderboard for steals is dominated by guards, with occasional appearances from forwards and big men.

Four active NBA players have recorded 1,500+ career steals, but only three are in the top 25. Russell Westbrook, known as the triple-double machine, recently surpassed Oscar Robertson's tally of 181 career triple-doubles.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Russell Westbrook in Thunder History...

1st in point with 18,859

1st in Assists with 6,897

1st in rebounds with 5,760

1st in steals with 1,442

138 triple doubles in a Thunder uniform!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ Russell Westbrook in Thunder History...

But the LA Lakers point guard, despite being an average defender, has completed steals 1,624 times in his career. While he could break into the top 25 in the 2021-22 NBA season, he currently ranks 30th on the all-time steals leaderboard.

Without further ado, here are the three active players in the top 25 for 1,500+ career steals in the NBA:

#3 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala has re-joined the Golden State Warriors for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Andre Iguodala is not a high-level scorer, but his presence in defense can be a game-changer. In 2015, he won the NBA Finals MVP award mainly for his work guarding LeBron James in the series, where he registered eight steals.

The 37-year-old spent the last two years with the Miami Heat, where he continued to impress in defense. He played a key role in helping them reach the 2020 NBA Finals.

NBA @NBA Andre Iguodala's clutch steal headlines Thursday's TOP 5 PLAYS! Andre Iguodala's clutch steal headlines Thursday's TOP 5 PLAYS! https://t.co/gMH45KiZQE

Iguodala is ranked 23rd on the NBA's all-time steals leaderboard, with 1,734 career steals. He recorded 100+ steals in his first nine NBA seasons, but his season tally started to decline after he crossed 30, partly because he was used as a rotation player and played fewer minutes.

Although he registered only 57 steals last season in 63 games, averaging 21 minutes, he tripled his steals count from the 2007-08 NBA season. He featured in all 82 games for the Philadelphia 76ers, and was part of their starting lineup.

Iguodala has reunited with the Golden State Warriors for the 2021-22 NBA season, and could be a significant piece in their championship hopes. His presence on the floor should be a boost for the Warriors defensively, as he will play alongside Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

