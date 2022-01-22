Listing the 3 highest-scoring games by active NBA players

Some former NBA players, and even current players like Luka Doncic, have often talked about how it is easier to score in today's NBA compared to past eras or in Europe (in Doncic's case). Regardless, scoring remains one of the most important skills a player can have, especially when done efficiently.

Today's NBA stars are putting up great numbers and forging solid careers in statistical terms. LeBron James is obviously the active player with the most points scored during his career, with 36,319 points.

Among current players, Carmelo Anthony (27,925) and Kevin Durant (24,936) follow James. Durant has a higher career scoring average than "The King" at 27.1 (James has a 27.0 ppg average).

Another unique scorer from this era is James Harden, who has the highest single-season average of points per game in the 21st century, with 36.1 in the 2018-19 campaign.

Three highest single-game scoring tallies by current NBA players

Stephen Curry is also a two-time scoring champion who's carved his way towards scoring and shooting greatness in the last decade, but this article will look into something more detailed.

Instead of looking at career totals or career averages of points per game, we will take a look at the three highest single-game scoring efforts from active players. It should be a fun one, as many NBA players who aren't or weren't superstars could have had scoring outbursts from time to time and maybe sneak into this list.

Out of the current talent pool in the NBA, 10 players have scored at least 60 points in a single game, while one has a 70-point effort.

Let us take a look.

No. 3: Carmelo Anthony | 62 points

Carmelo Anthony of the LA Lakers shoots.

Yes, Carmelo Anthony is now just a role player for the struggling LA Lakers, but he was a superstar during his prime and managed to lead the league in scoring and had a couple of nice runs in the postseason.

Anthony, who is playing for his sixth team, showed his capabilities with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, achieving 10 All-Star appearances with those two franchises.

With the New York Knicks on Jan. 24, 2014, Anthony scored 62 points against the Charlotte Bobcats at Madison Square Garden. Anthony converted 23 of his 35 shots, including six of his 11 three-point shots.

He also made his 10 free throws and grabbed 13 rebounds in the 125-96 win, while playing 39 minutes. Among active players, Anthony ranks 11th in terms of points per game, at 22.6.

No. 2: Stephen Curry | 62 points

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's career-high in of single-game scoring is 62 points. He ranks higher than Carmelo Anthony in this list because he reached the 62-point mark while playing fewer minutes (36) than Anthony did during his 62-point effort.

Curry achieved the first and, so far, only 60-point game of his career on Jan. 3, 2021, against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry led the 137-122 win by making 18 of his 31 shots, including eight of his 16 3-pointers, and went 18-for-19 from the foul line.

In 2020-21, he led the NBA in scoring, with a career-high 32 points per game. Among active players, Curry ranks fifth in points per game, at 24.3.

No. 1: Devin Booker | 70 points

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker is one of the best young scorers in today's league, and he had the biggest single-game scoring outburst of any player in the league since Kobe Bryant's legendary 81-point night on Jan. 22, 2006.

Only Booker and Bryant have reached 70 points in the NBA in the 21st century, and Booker became the youngest member of the 70-point club (and 60-point club) on March 24, 2017.

Booker scored 70 points on 21-for-40 shooting (4-for-11 from the 3-point line) while going 24 of 26 from the foul line. However, Booker's unique effort came in a 130-120 loss for his Phoenix Suns against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.

That outing probably introduced Booker to the basketball world, and he has since performed better year by year, to the point where he led the Phoenix Suns, alongside Chris Paul, to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Among active players, Booker ranks seventh in points per game, at 23.1.

