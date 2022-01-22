Listing the 3 NBA players with most field goals made in playoffs history

NBA superstars cement their legacy during the playoffs, and there's simply no argument to refute that statement. Whenever we recall a play made by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant or LeBron James, we're often thinking about a playoff game that had intensity, emotion and historic situations.

With that in mind, we love to check playoffs statistics to confirm what we already know about certain legends. When looking at opinions about the greatest players ever, most of those names will be either leading the main statistics in the playoffs or at least land in the top five.

Is LeBron James at No. 1? A look at the top 3 NBA players based on field goals made in the playoffs

This article looks at field goals made in the postseason and provides the all-time top three based on field goals made in the postseason. We know LeBron James leads most of the all-time statistical numbers in the playoffs due to his greatness, unique consistency and longevity, but let's see if he owns this record as well.

No. 3: Michael Jordan | 2,188

Michael Jordan with the Larry O'Brien trophy

The NBA's greatest player ever in the eyes of many, Michael Jordan simply couldn't be off this list. One of the best, most-clutch players in postseason history, Jordan finished his career with the second-most field goals made in the postseason, and is now third.

MJ made 2,188 baskets throughout his 179-game playoff career. Of course, Jordan won six titles and a record six Finals MVP awards with the Chicago Bulls between 1991-1998 and was arguably the most dominant individual ever seen in the postseason.

Jordan holds the highest career average of points per game in the postseason with 33.4 and is also third in field-goal attempts with 4,497 (he made 48.7% of his shots).

"His Airness" retired as the all-time leader in the postseason in points, with 5,987, before LeBron James surpassed him.

No. 2: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | 2,356

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the LA Lakers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time leading scorer in the regular season, is second in postseason history in field goals made with 2,356, while he's also the all-time record-holder for two-point baskets made in the playoffs.

Abdul-Jabbar, who won six titles with the Milwaukee Bucks (one) and the LA Lakers (five), is also third in history in points scored in the postseason with 5,762, while ranking fifth in games played (237).

Abdul-Jabbar won two Finals MVP awards as well, one with the Bucks (1971) and the other with the LA Lakers in 1985.

No. 1: LeBron James | 2,725

LeBron James after winning the 2016 NBA Finals – Game 7

Yes, another list of the NBA playoffs that has LeBron James at the top. "The King" has been dominant in the postseason throughout his career, although he has more losses than wins in the Finals.

Regardless of his record (actually, he's teams' record) on the biggest stage, James has been one of the most consistent performers in big moments during the postseason. It's clear he's often been the reason why his teams won and not to blame for all the losses.

James leads the playoffs in games played (266), points (7,631), field goals made (2,725) and field goals attempted (5,502) and is sixth in points per game (28.6 ppg).

"The King" has won four Finals MVPs in his career, which ranks second in league history and has four regular-season MVPs as well.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein