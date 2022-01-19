Listing the 3 NBA players with most seasons leading the league in points scored

Superstar Kevin Durant recently sprained the MCL on his left knee and the two-time NBA Finals MVP is set to miss the next four-to-six weeks of the Brooklyn Nets' schedule.

It is a big blow for the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming month, as the team is only 3.5 games ahead of the Play-In places. The Eastern Conference is closely contested this season, with the gap between the top and seventh seeds currently being just four games.

Moreover, in terms of individual impact, Kevin Durant is still leading the league in points per game. But a fifth scoring title might not be in play if he misses a significant number of games. To qualify for league leaders among points, a player must have at least 58 appearances. Durant has played 36 games so far, and the Brooklyn Nets have 39 games left on their calendar.

Kevin Durant was also a big candidate to lead the NBA in total points scored, as he also had the highest average of minutes per game since the 2013-14 season, when he won his only MVP so far.

Kevin Durant and the players with the most NBA seasons leading the league in total points scored

Durant remains tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for second in total points for the 2021-22 NBA season with 1,053 points, behind Trae Young's 1,079.

In terms of leading the NBA in total points, Kevin Durant has some impressive records in that regard. Only two other NBA legends have been able to surpass what Kevin Durant has achieved in his career so far.

Durant has led the league in total points five times, and we give you a look at the the two other superstars who have that led the league in points more times than the Nets forward.

#3 Kevin Durant | 5

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots over Wesley Matthews

Kevin Durant already has four scoring titles to his name and is alongside legends George Gervin and Allen Iverson in third place on the all-time list in that regard.

In terms of seasons leading the league in total points (the scoring title has been decided by average of points per game since the 1969-70 season), Durant has done so five times in his career.

Kevin Durant led the NBA in scoring from the 2009-10 season through the 2013-14 campaign. During that streak, he won four scoring titles. His streak of five seasons leading the league in total points consecutively ranks second all-time.

#2 Wilt Chamberlain | 7

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain during his NBA days.

It is rare to have a list of scoring and not see Wilt Chamberlain at the top with one of his incredible scoring statistics. But this is one of those unusual cases.

Wilt Chamberlain won seven scoring titles during his career, the most ever at the time of his retirement in 1973. All of his scoring titles came before the 1969-70 campaign, which means he won those when the points, assists and rebounds standings for players were decided by totals and not averages.

Chamberlain's durability and dominance helped him lead the NBA in both points and points per game in each of his first seven seasons in the league. It was during this period that he set his famous all-time records for most points (4,029) and points per game (50.4) in the 1961-62 season.

Leading the league with total points in seven consecutive seasons is an all-time record, and is yet another one of Wilt Chamberlain's scarcely believable achievements.

#1 Michael Jordan | 11

Hir Airness Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan holds the all-time record for most scoring titles in league history with 10. His Airness also led the league in scoring 11 times, which is another record in the world's greatest basketball league.

Jordan won his scoring titles with the Chicago Bulls between the 1986-87 and 1997-98 seasons. The only thing that stopped Jordan from winning even more scoring titles in a row was his first retirement in 1993. At that point, he had seven scoring titles in a row, which matched Wilt Chamberlain's record for most consecutive seasons leading the NBA in scoring.

Of Jordan's 11 seasons leading the league in total points, seven were consecutive, between the 1986-87 and 1992-93 seasons. The only year in which he led the league in total points, but not in points per game, came in his rookie season (1984-85).

