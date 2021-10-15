Listing the 3 players battling for Golden State Warriors' 15th roster spot

The Golden State Warriors will need to make a few difficult decisions during the NBA preseason in the next few days. That's because, before the start of the 2021-22 season, they will have to trim down their roster to 15 players, but have plenty of players to choose from.

Currently, the Golden State Warriors have 13 players on guaranteed contracts. Obviously, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are in because of their pedigrees. Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole are also key players.

Young players like James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are important for the future. Meanwhile, veteran players like Andre Iguodala, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. are expected to contribute as role players.

What could the Golden State Warriors' roster look like for the 2021-22 NBA season?

The 14th spot in the Golden State Warriors' roster will belong to Damion Lee, who is on a partially guaranteed contract. That is not because he is Stephen Curry's brother-in-law, but because he proved it in his most recent preseason outing.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson will start in the Curry/Draymond spots tonight vs Lakers. Kerr said he wants to get Lee more minutes tonight after “a great camp.” Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson will start in the Curry/Draymond spots tonight vs Lakers. Kerr said he wants to get Lee more minutes tonight after “a great camp.”

Lee was one of the key players against the LA Lakers last Tuesday in the Warriors' 111-91 victory. He registered 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists in just 22 minutes of play as a starter.

On that note, here's a look at the three players who are fighting for the final spot on the Golden State Warriors' roster:

#1 Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley previously played for the Houston Rockets before signing with the Golden State Warriors.

Avery Bradley is one of the better defenders of the past decade. Bradley at his peak in 2016 was an NBA All-Defensive First Team member, when he played for the Boston Celtics. However, he has bounced around since getting traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2017.

Before signing with the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, Bradley also had stints with the LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. It is obvious that Bradley is no longer the player he once was, but he brings a lot of experience.

However, Bradley has not been good for the Golden State Warriors in the preseason. He has missed open three-point shots and, surprisingly, he's been a liability in defense. The 30-year-old veteran still has one more game to earn the final roster spot for the Warriors, though.

