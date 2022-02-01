Listing the only 3 players to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists on the road in an NBA playoff series clincher

Some of the NBA's greatest players have gone missing when it counts the most, while some find ways to excel when the lights are the brightest. The NBA playoffs is all about the greats like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and others producing in the biggest of moments.

In a playoff series, the most important game is often Game 7 or the series clincher. Having an opportunity to wrap up the series before Game 7 is a testament to the quality of the team and their greatness. In the past we have seen some incredible performances from the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant in such high-pressure moments.

Here we look at the three players who managed to clinch the series in the playoffs on the road team while recording at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

#3. Kevin Durant – OKC Thunder, 2014

Going up against the LA Clippers during their "Lob City" days, the OKC Thunder held the advantage going into Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Game 5 was won by OKC 105-104, and the momentum was with Kevin Durant and his teammates.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant opens ON FIRE for Thunder. KD has 17 Pts (7-11 FG) after 1st quarter vs Clippers. OKC leads LA, 37-28. http://t.co/fr8DcD6O0I Kevin Durant opens ON FIRE for Thunder. KD has 17 Pts (7-11 FG) after 1st quarter vs Clippers. OKC leads LA, 37-28. http://t.co/fr8DcD6O0I

KD erupted for a mammoth 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists while shooting better than 52%, including over 62% from beyond the arc. He converted all 10 free throws as the Thunder won 104-98 in LA to face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals. Their run in the playoffs came to an end against the Spurs.

#2. Magic Johnson – LA Lakers, 1980

In arguably the greatest NBA Finals performance of all time, Magic Johnson dropped 42 points, collected 15 rebounds and dished out seven assists while shooting nearly 61% and managing three steals. The LA Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers at Philly to win their seventh NBA championship.

Rookie “Never fear guys, Magic is here...”Rookie @MagicJohnson jumped center, played every position and recorded 42 PTS, 15 REB & 7 AST in Game 6 to clinch the 1980 NBA Finals! #NBABDAY “Never fear guys, Magic is here...”Rookie @MagicJohnson jumped center, played every position and recorded 42 PTS, 15 REB & 7 AST in Game 6 to clinch the 1980 NBA Finals! #NBABDAY https://t.co/UHGX8ccVq0

But what is truly remarkable about this performance was the fact that the rookie played center due to the absence of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. To go from point guard to center in the most important game of one's life and drop 40-plus points is just stuff from a fairy tale.

#1. Elgin Baylor – LA Lakers, 1962

One of the greatest players to don purple and gold of the LA Lakers, Elgin Baylor was widely regarded as Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan. He was known to be the first player to play above the rim, a testament to his incredible athleticism.

In the Western Conference semifinals against the Detroit Pistons, Baylor dropped 38 points and collected 22 rebounds in a series-clinching Game 6 win. In addition, it is widely considered that he had more than five assists, but the statistics from that time didn't record the assists for this game.

