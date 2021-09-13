Listing the only 4 big men to win NBA Finals MVP in the last 30 years

The NBA Finals MVP is one of the most prestigious awards a basketball player can lay his hands on.

The Bill Russell trophy is awarded to the best player of the NBA Finals and usually goes to a player of the winning team.

In the 2020-21 season, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won the prize as he led his side to a 4-2 series win over the Phoenix Suns.

The last 4 bigs to have won the NBA Finals MVP trophy in the last 3 decades

The NBA has evolved in recent times, as both forwards and guards are now considered to be more valuable than a big.

The league is moving to a small-ball approach, with only a few teams playing with two traditional bigs in the starting lineup at the same time.

It has clearly affected the Finals MVP award list as well, as there are only four power forward/centers who have won the accolade in the last 30 years.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks - 2020/21 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo personified domination during his playoff run with the Milwaukee Bucks last season, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

He picked it up a notch in the Finals, sealing a series win in Game 6 with a 50-point, 5-block performance.

Antetokounmpo became the first big to have won the NBA Finals MVP award since Tim Duncan did it with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005.

The 'Greek Freak' ended a barren run of almost 16 years, proving that a team can build a franchise around a power forward.

#3 - Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs - 2004/2005

San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons

Coming up against a resolute Detroit Pistons team that won the ring in 2004, Tim Duncan put on a commanding display in the Finals, averaging a stellar 20 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.

Duncan ended up winning the NBA Finals MVP award, his third in total and it was the last one he won. Before 2005, Duncan had racked up two Finals MVPs, one in 1999 and the other in 2003.

Tim Duncan was the mainstay of an extremely successful San Antonio Spurs side which won five NBA championships. The final ring came in 2014, marking the end of a legendary dynasty.

