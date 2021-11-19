Listing the only four players with 40-plus points, 10-plus assists, 8-plus rebounds and 8 3-pointers in an NBA game

The NBA has been the playground for some of the best talents to ever play basketball.

Several generations have had their icons who have revolutionized the game in one way or the other, breaking records in the process, and so many stars have possessed outstanding attacking talents, breaching the 40-point mark multiple times in their respective careers.

However, only a handful have been able to produce a much more all-around performance while hitting such scoring heights.

Let’s take a look at the privileged few who have been able to score more than 40 points while posting at least 10 assists, eight rebounds and eight 3-pointers.

NBA players with 40-plus points, 10-plus assists, 8-plus rebounds and 8-plus 3-pointers

No. 1: James Harden

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Barclays Center on November 17, 2021, in New York City.

James Harden starts our list of stars to have achieved this feat. And it should come as no surprise to see the three-time scoring champion open the list. The Brooklyn Nets star has made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s most notable and consistent attacking stars.

The shooting guard astonishingly recorded more than 40-plus points, 10-plus assists, 8-plus rebounds and 8 3-pointers three times in the past decade. He has achieved this feat more than anyone else in the history of the league.

The last of those came against the Chicago Bulls in November 2019 while playing for the Houston Rockets. That night, Harden scored 42 points and added 10 rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes. He made 47.4% of his 3-pointers, going 9 of 19.

No. 2: Paul George

Paul George of the LA Clippers defends against Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half on November 16, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Paul George had one of the most memorable games of his career in the 2018-19 season in his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He tallied the second-highest points of his career in a 120-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The small forward scored 47 points while also grabbing 12 rebounds and handing out 10 assists in 43 minutes. He was outstanding from beyond the arc, hitting eight of his 13 3-point attempts. This was definitely a classic performance from the Clippers star's archives.

