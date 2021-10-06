Listing the only 4 players who have played in 10 NBA Finals

LeBron James has cemented his legacy as arguably the greatest player in NBA history due to his performances in the NBA Finals. Having double-digit appearances in any championship series of any sport is simply an unimaginable achievement, and LeBron James has managed that in the NBA Finals.

In league history, NBA superstars are often judged by how well they can perform on the biggest stage of the sport.

Along with LeBron James, we've seen some all-time greats perform uniquely in the NBA Finals throughout league history. Michael Jordan is considered by many as the greatest ever due to his prowess in the NBA Finals, where he won the title in each of the six times he played. Jordan also collected six Finals MVP awards.

Magic Johnson, who led the LA Lakers to the 1980 title as a rookie with a virtuoso performance in Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers, will also be remembered forever when discussing NBA Finals history.

NBA @NBA On this date 40 years ago, rookie @MagicJohnson led the @Lakers to an NBA championship in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals!Starting at center in place of an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and playing forward and guard... Magic recorded 42 PTS, 15 REB & 7 AST on his way to MVP honors. On this date 40 years ago, rookie @MagicJohnson led the @Lakers to an NBA championship in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals!Starting at center in place of an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and playing forward and guard... Magic recorded 42 PTS, 15 REB & 7 AST on his way to MVP honors. https://t.co/7BF6BH8Ej6

4 Players who made it to the NBA Finals at least 10 times in their careers

However, as great as Jordan and Magic were, they did not manage to get to double-digit NBA Finals appearances due to several circumstances.

With current NBA Finals MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo, we've seen how difficult it is to get to that stage and win an NBA championship. We can only imagine how hard it is to do it consistently for an entire decade.

This article is about legends who found consistent success in the NBA with almost impossible achievements in the NBA Playoffs. We will give you the four players who made it to at least 10 NBA Finals throughout their careers.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#4 LeBron James - 10

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James accepted his 'Chosen One' persona even before he entered the NBA. Even if you criticize him for certain shortcomings in his NBA career, 'King James' has delivered and exceeded the expectations put on him.

He is one of only four players in the NBA's 75-year history to make it to 10 NBA Finals in his career, and the only one to do so with three different franchises. What is more impressive is that James was the clear driving force on all those teams, even in 2020, when he was in his 17th NBA season.

James has won four NBA championships (two with the Miami Heat and once each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers). He is also the only player in league history to win NBA Finals MVP honors with three different franchises, and ranks second all-time with four awards.

James has averaged 28.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in his NBA Finals career.

#3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 10

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left) was unstoppable in his prime.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's appearance in the NBA Finals and NBA championship in 1971 is often forgotten by some who do not know the history of the league. Regardless, it definitely was an incredible feat for the then sophomore known as Lew Alcindor.

Abdul-Jabbar's first NBA championship came with the Milwaukee Bucks, playing alongside Oscar Robertson. The team also made it to the 1974 NBA Finals, losing in seven games against the Boston Celtics.

The six-time NBA MVP (record) then went to the LA Lakers and played in eight more NBA Finals, winning five championships with Magic Johnson and the 'Showtime' LA Lakers.

Abdul-Jabbar won two Finals MVP awards in his career and was the first to do so with two franchises. He is also third in games played in the NBA Finals, with 56.

He averaged 23.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in the NBA Finals, and won six NBA championships.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra