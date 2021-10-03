Listing the only 5 NBA players to feature in 1500+ regular-season games

Having a long career in the NBA is difficult. Having a long and successful career is almost beyond comprehension. To play for a long time, NBA players require incredible determination and dedication to maintain high-level performances. In many cases, luck is also a huge part of the equation.

NBA players are only as good as their bodies can take the grind. The history of the league is filled with good careers that have come to a grinding halt. There are also careers that have never taken off or fulfilled their potential because of injuries. These reasons alone are enough to highlight the impressive longevity of the greats on this list.

Recognizing that the body is the player’s biggest and most valuable asset is not lost on the entire NBA. Players like LeBron James spend millions every year to stay in shape. Coaches and team executives impose load management to prolong a player’s career or make him available in the games that matter the most.

A tribute to the longest-tenured players seems to be right. The whole basketball world applauds their unbelievable accomplishments through years of hard work and professionalism.

The Iron Men of the NBA

#5 John Stockton - 1504 career games

Malone and Stockton pre-game in 2003.

John Stockton is one of those rare players who spent his entire career playing for only one team. The Stockton to Malone connection is the most recognizable phrase associated with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz and and the NBA are unlikely to ever see another duo that will be as good and as loyal to a single franchise.

Perhaps unknown to many, John Stockton was part of the legendary draft class that included Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon. He finished his career with the Jazz in 2003. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals. Stockton's all-time assists made in a single season (1,164) and average in a season (14.5) are still unbroken to this day.

#4 Dirk Nowitzki - 1522 career games

Dirk Nowitzki went toe to toe against LeBron James in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Drafted in 1998 by the Dallas Mavericks as the 9th overall pick, Dirk Nowitzki would lead the franchise to its only championship in 2011. That year, the Mavericks pulled one of the biggest upsets in the history of the game. On the league’s biggest basketball stage, Nowitzki led Dallas past a spectacular Miami Heat team that had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Basketball players and fans attributed the one-legged fade-away jump shot to Dirk. In Nowitzki’s arsenal that jump shot turned into one of the deadliest and most unguardable shots to ever grace the league. At 7’0 and with a high-arching release, defenders could only hope Nowitzki is going to miss. He stands 6th in the all-time scoring list, ahead of Wilt Chamberlain and just after Michael Jordan.

