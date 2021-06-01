Listing the only 5 NBA rookies to average 20-5-5

Rookies are vital to the NBA's success, helping to replenish the league with raw talent. Not only do rookies improve the quality of their respective teams, but the hype surrounding them also allows the league to grab more eyeballs in the build-up to the NBA Draft and beyond.

That said, only a few players are truly impactful in their rookie season. Over the course of NBA history, only five rookies have averaged 20 points, five rebounds and 5 assists across an entire season. Some of these players have gone on to script fantastic careers, building on their incredible success as rookies.

Without further ado, let's look at the only five players in NBA history to average 20-5-5 in their rookie year.

#5 Tyreke Evans

Tyreke Evans

In the 2009-10 season, rookie Tyreke Evans averaged an impressive 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The flashy playmaking guard had an immediate impact on the Sacramento Kings.

The fourth overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft led the Kings in both scoring and assists, thereby helping them record seven more wins than the previous season. As a result of his exciting play, Evans earned the 2010 Rookie of the Year honor.

The sky appeared to be the limit for Evans and the Kings, however, it wasn't meant to be. He struggled to stay healthy and never quite reached the same level that he had as a rookie.

#4 LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James was arguably the most hyped rookie in NBA history when he entered the league in 2003. Despite that pressure, he managed to live up to the billing. During his rookie season, James averaged an impressive 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He became just the third rookie ever at the time to average 20-5-5.

LeBron's incredible play helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win 18 more games than the 2002-03 squad. He's also the youngest player in NBA history to be named Rookie of the Year. James would go on to become one of the greatest players in the NBA, though it all started with his historic rookie season.

#3 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

After being selected as the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Luka Doncic was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks via trade. The Slovenian showcased his superstar potential immediately as he became the fifth and most recent rookie to join the vaunted 20-5-5 club.

Luka Doncic becomes the first player in @NBAHistory 19 years or younger to eclipse 1100 PTS in a season before the All-Star break (via @EliasSports)



— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2019

Doncic's incredible rookie season culminated with him averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists while also winning the Rookie of the Year award. Doncic has completed just three seasons in the NBA so far but has already been mentioned several times in the MVP conversation.

#2 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is generally regarded as the greatest player in NBA history and his journey began with one of the greatest rookie seasons ever. After being drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls in 1984, Jordan averaged a remarkable 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Jordan played so well that he helped the Bulls end a three-year playoff drought. He's just the second player on this list to be selected as an All-Star in his rookie season. Unsurprisingly, he was named Rookie of the Year as well.

#1 Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson holds the distinction of being the very first rookie to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, and he did so during the 1960-61 season. Robertson very nearly became the first rookie to average a triple-double over an entire season, recording 30.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.

His amazing play helped the then Cincinnati Royals (now Sacramento Kings) improve their record by 14 games over the 1959-60 season. Robertson would go on to average at least 20-5-5 in each of his first 10 seasons, cementing himself as one of the most productive players ever.