Listing the 5 NBA superstars who have endorsed NFTs publicly

NBA players make a lot of money. Which means they can spend that money on whatever they want, and NFTs seems to be the new thing. NFTs are pretty much digital art that can be purchased, and a few NBA players have bought into this new trend.

NFT’s have become a huge new trend with athletes from other sports and anyone who has money to buy art pieces for their social media icons. One of the most popular NFTs amongst NBA players has been Rumble Kongs, which Paul George recently joined.

George is not the only player to jump on the NFT movement, and this is a list of some of the most famous NBA players who have endorsed and joined the NFT world.

#1 NBA Point Guard Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is one of the most exciting NBA players in the league and is making a run for his third league MVP this season. Curry is one of the deadliest three-point shooters in NBA history and has kept that going this season, as he closes in on making the most threes made by any NBA player.

KONGLOMERATE @gstarlaw8 14 days after @RumbleKongs minted, visionary leader @direkkt mocked up this logo in 3 minutes. Only 3 months later, you have basketball's MVP wearing it proudly on international TV. Now think about what RKL will achieve in 5-10 years. 14 days after @RumbleKongs minted, visionary leader @direkkt mocked up this logo in 3 minutes. Only 3 months later, you have basketball's MVP wearing it proudly on international TV. Now think about what RKL will achieve in 5-10 years. https://t.co/TTvf17DJXu

Curry uses his NFT as his icon on Twitter and has represented NFTs in other ways. His icon is from Rumble Kongs. Curry was seen giving a post-game interview in a beanie with the NFT logo.

Curry is one of the most iconic athletes globally and is an apparent NFT supporter. His brand recognition probably opens the door for many other athletes to follow in his footsteps.

#2 NBA Small Forward Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George has had an up-and-down NBA career with many highs and lows, but George has solidified himself as one of the best players in the league. In his third season with the Los Angeles Clippers, George finds himself the lone All-Star on the team with Kahwi Leonard out with a torn ACL.

George is one of the newest members to join the NFT movement, officially changing his Twitter icon to a Rumble Kongs NFT.

In his 11 year career, he has averaged 20.4 points per game, which is only behind Curry as the highest points per game in the Rumble Kongs group.

George might be pushing for his very own case to win MVP, trying to take advantage of being the primary star on his team. He has been putting up one of the best seasons in his career, averaging 25.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while adding in 1.8 steals.

