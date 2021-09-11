Listing the only 6 NBA Players record 1000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 100 steals and 100 blocks in a single season

There are many ways in which players can contribute to the game of basketball. Scoring and assists are offensive statistics while blocks and steals are defensive. Then there is rebounding, which as a statistic is a measure of hustle and contribution to keeping the ball alive for one's team.

In the NBA, we see a number of players who can dominate the statsheet in one particular field, if not more. Being able to contribute consistently across the board in the role given is the purest measure of a complete player.

With the ability to excel in multiple facets of the game, we list the only six NBA Players who recorded 1000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 100 steals and 100 blocks in a single season.

#1 Draymond Green: 2015-16

Draymond Green is known for his intensity and hustle

One of the central cogs of the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green is known for his intensity, leadership and hustle. As a key member of the Warriors, he provides the team with tough defense and facilitates on the offensive end.

Green is not necessarily known for his scoring, but he is able to knock down the rare long ball and run the floor, as is expected in the Warriors lineup. With Green setting solid screens and being a presence on the glass, he has had great success in the system.

In the 2015-16 season, as the Warriors set the record for the best single-season record of all time at 73-9, Green recorded his own incredible stats. He recorded 1,131 points, 769 rebounds, 598 assists, 119 steals and 113 blocks.

With an impressive statline like this, Draymond Green finds himself in elite company alongside the names on this list.

#2 Scottie Pippen: 1989-90

Scottie Pippen joined this list during the 1989-90 season

Scottie Pippen is widely regarded as one of the greatest small forwards of all time. During his time with the Chicago Bulls, he was paired with Michael Jordan and the two would become one of the greatest duos of all time. He went on to become a six-time NBA Champion with the franchise.

Drafted by the Bulls in 1987, Pippen was scouted as a gifted athlete, scorer and wing defender. Pippen had some memorable moments on both ends of the floor, ending his career as part of the 10-time NBA All Defense Teams.

The ultimate defender. 💪



Happy Birthday to HOFer, 10x All-Defense, 7x All-Star & 6x NBA Champ, @ScottiePippen! pic.twitter.com/yENIotqqXf — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 25, 2019

In the 1989-90 season, Pippen was entering his third year in the league. Still a year on from their first championship run, Scottie Pippen recorded some ridiculous totals. He recorded 1,351 points, 547 rebounds, 444 assists and 211 steals and 101 blocks.

Although the Bulls lost to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals, they showed that they were ready to take over the East as they took the Pistons to seven games.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar