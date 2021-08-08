Listing the only 7 players to have won multiple NBA titles and Olympic gold medals

The elite NBA players in Team USA helped the team beat France in the Men's Basketball final to win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The men representing the Red, White and Blue showed once again that basketball talent in the United States is unmatched, as Team USA won their fourth straight gold medal at the quadrennial Summer Games.

It was an incredibly eventful summer for the Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, who earned the NBA title and an Olympic gold medal in a span of a few weeks.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton became NBA champions and Olympic gold medalists in the span of 17 days. pic.twitter.com/VeTs3MJC76 — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 7, 2021

In the process, they become just the fifth and sixth players ever to win the two coveted accolades in the same summer, joining LeBron James (2012), Kyrie Irving (2016), Michael Jordan (1992) and Scottie Pippen (1992, 1996).

Which players have multiple Olympic gold medals and NBA championship rings?

As amazing and rare as Middleton and Holiday's achievement was, it looks pale in comparison to that of Kevin Durant and Draymond Green who joined a small list of NBA players to have won multiple Olympic gold medals and NBA titles.

There are just seven players who have held multiple Larry O'Brien trophies and hung multiple Olympic gold medals around their necks. Eithout further ado, let's take a look at these players.

#1 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan (center) at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics [Source: USA Today]

It isn't surprising to find arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, on this list.

He won six NBA championships during his prime with the Chicago Bulls, which included two three-peats. He won his first NBA title in 1991 and then won two more in 1992 and 1993.

OTD (93) Michael Jordan did this to the Suns:



55 PTS

21-37 FG

0-1 3PT

8 REB

4 AST

1 TO



He averaged 41 PTS on 50.8% shooting during the 1993 NBA Finals.

pic.twitter.com/4IbTcoWIEr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 16, 2020

After taking a one and a half year hiatus from basketball, Jordan returned to the NBA in 1995 and won three consecutive titles from 1996 to 1998. He won the Finals MVP for all six rings and led his team in scoring in all six Finals.

Jordan's Olympic career started in 1984 when he participated in the Los Angeles Olympics that year, where he won gold for the United States. He played for the North Carolina Tar Heels at the time.

Jordan then entered the NBA and helped Team USA finish with a bronze medal in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. With the Olympic Committee lifting the ban on NBA players participating in the Summer Games, the 1988 loss triggered the formation of the Dream Team.

Led by Jordan and Magic Johnson, the 1992 US Dream Team was arguably the greatest collection of basketball talent ever assembled. They cruised through the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as Michael Jordan won his second Olympic gold medal.

#2 David Robinson

David Robinson wins the 2003 NBA championship [Source: WBUR]

David Robinson was a part of the 1988 Seoul bronze-medal finish, but redeemed himself by winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the 1996 Atlanta Games. He was part of the 1992 Dream Team along with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and several other superstars.'

Congrats to Coach Pop and the Men’s team for a thrilling win in Gold Medal match. You made us proud! — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) August 7, 2021

The Admiral' led the San Antonio Spurs to an NBA title in 1999 and then in 2003 alongside Tim Duncan. He averaged 16.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during the 1999 NBA Finals and retired from the league after winning in 2003.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav