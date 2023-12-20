Listing 8 active NBA players to score 20,000 career points ft. Damian Lillard

Seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks became the latest member of active players to have scored 20,000 career points or more. He did it in their home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

"Dame" broke the 20,000-point barrier early in the opening quarter of their game against San Antonio, scoring on a fast break. He became the eighth active player to have done such a feat.

Here is the list of active players to have scored 20,000 points or more in their careers:

8 active NBA players with 20,000 career points, including Damian Lillard

#1. LeBron James (39,282 points)

Now in his 21st year in the NBA, LeBron James continues to get it done on the offensive end. He is head and shoulders above active players in the NBA all-time scoring list, with 39,282 points heading into Tuesday’s NBA game schedule.

He compiled all his scoring numbers in stellar seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the LA Lakers, where he has been with the past six seasons.

In the ongoing NBA year, 38-year-old James has been steady for 25.2 points in 34 minutes.

#2. Kevin Durant (27,565 points)

Kevin Durant has been solid offensively for the Phoenix Sun in the ongoing season, firing a league fifth-best 30.6 points per contest.

He is currently second among active players with 20,000 points or more with 27,565 ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

"KD" has assembled his legend as a scorer in the NBA in stops in Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn and now Phoenix.

#3. James Harden (25,053)

One of the best scorers the league has ever seen, James Harden is third among active players with 20,000 points and more.

A large part of it came from his nine years of topnotch scoring with the Houston Rockets where he averaged 29.6 points.

"The Beard" also played in Oklahoma City, Brooklyn and Philadelphia. This season, he is trying to help the LA Clippers win their first-ever NBA title with a scoring average of 17.1 points.

#4. Russell Westbrook (24,748 points)

As much as he made a name for himself as the NBA’s triple-double king, Russell Westbrook was a topnotch scorer especially in his early years, allowing him to compile 24,748 points in his career so far. That places him fourth in the active list with 20,000 points or more.

The majority of those points came from his yeoman days with the OKC Thunder, where he led the team in almost every key category, including scoring. He stayed 11 seasons there and averaged 23 points per game.

He now plays for LA Clippers, perhaps in a more subdued, but nonetheless important role.

#5. Stephen Curry (22,385)

The greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry continues to ascend in the all-time scoring list. Among active players he is currently in fifth spot with 22,385 points, all coming with the Golden State Warriors.

He has punctuated his scoring prowess by becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 3,505 to date.

In the ongoing NBA season, "Chef Curry" has been good for 28 points per contest.

#6. DeMar DeRozan (22,262)

Much like his game, DeMar DeRozan is an underrated but effective scorer. That style of play has willed him to 22,262 points and counting in his career, sixth among active players with at least 20,000 points or more.

It all began from his solid formative years as a pro with the Toronto Raptors before he moved to the San Antonio Spurs.

He is now leading the charge for the Chicago Bulls with a team-high 22.2 points per contest.

#7. Chris Paul (21,951)

While not the most explosive of scorers, veteran guard Chris Paul has done it in the scoring end through consistency in his 19-year NBA career to date. He has compiled 21,951 points, seventh in the active list.

His career-high is 22.8 points per game as a member of the New Orleans Hornets in the 2008-09 season but he has been a steady 16 to 18 points scorer for much of his Hall-of-Fame career, which also seen him play with the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns and now Golden State Warriors.

#8. Damian Lillard (20,031)

Damian Lillard barged into the 20,000-point club with an explosive game against the Spurs in their game on Tuesday. Early in the fourth quarter he already had 37 points, taking his total NBA tally to 20,031 points, good for eighth among active players with 20,000 or more points.

He established his lofty standing as a bucket-getter in 11 seasons in Portland and is now looking to create more scoring history with Milwaukee.