Listing Carmelo Anthony's 5 highest scoring performances at Staples Center so far 

Carmelo Anthony is proving to be one of the most impactful signings for the LA Lakers this NBA season. The veteran forward is averaging 16.7 points, and shooting 50% from the field and 52% from the three-point line across seven appearances, coming off the bench.

Anthony's remarkable run has propelled the LA Lakers to several wins this season. He is nailing the responsibility the team envisioned him to carry out when they acquired him this offseason.

Joey Ramirez @JoeyARamirez • NBA leader in catch-and-shoot 3s

• Third in bench scoring

• Fourth in total 3s

• Sixth in 3-point percentage

• 97th percentile on spot-up attempts



Carmelo Anthony has recorded three 20-point games at the Staples Center already. He has embraced the Lakers fans and the home crowd, which has been evident every time he has stepped on the floor in the Purple and Gold jersey.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Year 19 and Melo's shooting the ball as well as he ever has 🍷 Year 19 and Melo's shooting the ball as well as he ever has 🍷 https://t.co/UCMKKnd4Pq

The 37-year-old has had plenty of high-scoring games at the Staples Center before in his career as well. Some of those solid performances have come against the LA Clippers, who have shared the venue with the Lakers since 1999.

On that note, here's a look at Carmelo Anthony's top five scoring performances at the Staples Center thus far:

#5 Carmelo Anthony scores 31 points to lead Denver Nuggets to a win over the LA Lakers - 2007

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Carmelo Anthony started his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets in 2003 after getting drafted #3 overall. Melo enjoyed one of the best seasons of his young career in the 2006-07 season, registering an impressive 31-point-game against the LA Lakers.

Anthony shot 44% from the floor, and converted 15 of his 18 free-throw attempts in that game. He dueled against none other than the late great Kobe Bryant, who recorded 39 points in that contest. However, the Nuggets won the game 111-105.

#4 Carmelo Anthony wages lone battle, scoring 31 points in a loss against the LA Clippers - 2011

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

Carmelo Anthony produced top-drawer performances for the Denver Nuggets throughout his stint with them in 2011. During a game against the LA Clippers at the Staples Center in his last campaign with the Nuggets, Anthony scored 31 points, shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Nuggets lost 93-106 on the night, though, as the Clippers put in a brilliant team effort led by Eric Gordon's 28-point outing.

#3 Carmelo Anthony shines in loss against the LA Lakers, records 34 points for the New York Knicks - 2012

Carmelo Anthony with New York Knicks in 2012

Carmelo Anthony has had several memorable games against his current team, the LA Lakers, throughout his career.

One such matchup was during Christmas Day during the 2012-13 season. Anthony tallied 34 points for the New York Knicks, shooting 56.5% from the floor. He also had three 3s on the night.

Melo battled hard against Kobe Bryant once again. The latter had a 34-point game as well, helping the Lakers win 94-100.

#2 Carmelo Anthony drops 36 points to lead Denver Nuggets to a win over the LA Clippers - 2008

Carmelo Anthony (#15) of the Denver Nuggets after returning from a time out

The LA Clippers have been at the receiving end of several special performances from Carmelo Anthony, especially during his Denver Nuggets days. His second-highest scoring performance-ever at the Staples Center came against the Clippers in 2008.

Anthony had 36 points in that match. He shot a staggering 75% from the field, and converted nine of 12 of his free throws. The Nuggets won the game comprehensively, beating the Clippers 117-99.

#1 Carmelo Anthony's 37-point effort not enough as Denver Nuggets lose against LA Clippers - 2009

Carmelo Anthony in action during a game in 2009.

Carmelo Anthony's highest-scoring game at the Staples Center came against the LA Clippers during the 2009-10 season. He had 37 points in that match. Melo shot 60% from the field, and made 12 of his 13 free-throw attempts. However, his performance went in vain, as the Nuggets were beaten 99-106.

