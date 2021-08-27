Listing LeBron James' head-to-head record against his top 5 teammates in the NBA

LeBron James has been a teammate with plenty of All-Stars during his illustrious NBA career. The likes of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will be the latest to join that list this season.

James, despite being close off the court with almost all of his current and former teammates, has always played with great intensity on the court against them. Interestingly, he holds the head-to-head advantage against almost all the players he has been teammates with over the years.

On that note, here's a look at his head-to-head record against the top five players he has been teammates with over the years:

#5 LeBron James vs Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James (right) face off against each other during an NBA game.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving formed a formidable partnership during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017. They made the NBA Finals in all their three seasons together, winning the championship in 2016 after overturning a 1-3 deficit against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

James has mentioned in the past that the two players could never align, and had their fair share of differences. That led to Kyrie Irving leaving the Cavs for the Boston Celtics in 2017, as he wanted to be the leader on his own team. That wouldn't have been the case had he stayed on with Cleveland playing alongside LeBron James.

The two squared off six times before they were teammates and seven times after they went their different ways post 2017. LeBron James has a 10-3 head-to-head advantage in the 13 contests between the two so far. They are yet to face each other in the playoffs, though.

James has been a better individual performer than Irving as well. He scored 26.2 points per game, while Irving managed 18.7 across the 13 games they played against each other.

#4 LeBron James vs Anthony Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis (right) led the LA Lakers to a championship win in the 2019-20 season.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are arguably the best duo in the NBA right now. The two did not take long to make their partnership work, as they managed to win a championship in their very first season together.

They dominated the 2020-21 NBA season at the start, leading the LA Lakers to a 21-7 record, but injuries disrupted their campaign, which led the Lakers to crash out in the first round of the playoffs.

Before Anthony Davis joined the LA Lakers in 2019, he had faced off against LeBron James in 12 games, playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. During that period, James played thrice against Davis as a Miami Heat player, seven times as a Cleveland Cavaliers player and twice as an LA Lakers player.

LeBron James got the better of Anthony Davis' New Orleans Pelicans on eight occasions. James averaged 29.7 points per game, while Davis produced 22.7 across their 12 meetings.

