Listing LeBron James' top 5 endorsement deals

LeBron James has achieved a lot in the game since entering the NBA in 2003 - a trophy-laden career that has seen the LA Lakers superstar described as one of the greatest of all time.

His record-breaking skills have not been limited to the court; he has also bagged numerous endorsements off basketball, many of which have elevated the 36-year-old to the global icon he is today.

In August, Forbes announced that the superstar would surpass the US$ one billion mark by the end of the year. Although NBA legend Michael Jordan was the first basketball player to hit the US$ one billion mark, James will be the first to do so while active.

King James was announced as the highest earner in the NBA for the eighth year in a row. He is set to earn over US$ 111.2 million this season from his Lakers salary and off-court endorsements, bettering his US$ 96.5 million record from last season. It makes him only the 10th athlete in the world to earn over US$ 100 million in a year.

James also has a good amount of his wealth coming from his involvement in entertainment ventures. His most recent Hollywood outing was a remake of the iconic Space Jam movie that starred fellow NBA legend, Jordan.

Here's the top 5 LeBron James endorsement deals

#5 AT&T

James signed a multi-year marketing and brand collaboration contract with the telecommunications giant in February 2020 to promote the company along with its many platforms. Although the details of the deal are not public, his marketing project with the company is rumored to be one of his most lucrative ventures ever.

The four-time NBA champion has already worked with Warner Media - one of the brand’s affiliates - in the production of his recent movie Space Jam 2 which should continue to see more financial gains over the duration of his contract.

#4 PepsiCo

After ending his 17-year stay with Coca-Cola, James joined their rivals, standing as the new face of their Mountain Dew brand.

The athlete is reportedly said to have earned millions over a multi-year contract with the soda giants. The company has already begun to reap the benefits of working with the NBA icon.

It has also been rumored that Blaze Pizza - another of James’ ventures - would start selling the product around the US, giving the star more hands-on-deck participation in his latest venture.

