Listing Shaquille O'Neal's 3 NBA playoffs games with the most field goals

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal had quite an impressive career in the NBA. In his 19 seasons in the competition, he made the playoffs 17 times, winning four championships.

The big man played for six franchises, winning three championships with the LA Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. He was one of the most explosive centers in the league, dominating the pain with his fearlessness.

Shaquille O'Neal played 216 games in his 17 playoff appearances, averaging 24.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. In Finals playoff series, he was always clutch, winning the Finals MVP in all three championship-winning seasons with the Lakers.

His size and strength helped him get a lot of shots in the paint, averaging four offensive rebounds per game in the playoffs. On that note, here is a look at O'Neal's three playoff games with the most field goals:

#3 LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers (2000 NBA Finals) – 19

On June 19th, 2000, the LA Lakers faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Game Six, with a chance to win the series and the NBA Finals.

Shaquille O'Neal started slow in the first quarter, but followed up with a strong second, shooting 70% from the field. Jalen Rose and Reggie Miller of the Pacers had solid outings, scoring a combined 54 points in an attempt to force a Game 7.

NBA History @NBAHistory Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2nd player in NBA history to record 3 games of 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in the an NBA Finals series, joining Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2nd player in NBA history to record 3 games of 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in the an NBA Finals series, joining Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. https://t.co/qafWVbCBu0

Kobe Bryant struggled with his shooting, scoring only 26 points on a poor 29.6% shooting night. However, big man Shaq dominated, finishing the game with 41 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

He converted 19 of his 32 field goal attempts in 48 minutes to give the Lakers a 116-111 victory. The Lakers were crowned champions on their home court, making it the first of four titles for Shaquille O'Neal, who was also named the Finals MVP.

#2 LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers (2000 NBA Finals) – 21

The stage was set for Game 1 of the 2000 NBA Finals, as the Lakers took on the champions from the East – the Indiana Pacers.

Reggie Miller struggled early, missing all six of his shots in the first quarter. The Lakers were hot right from tip-off, with Shaquille O'Neal converting seven of his eight field goal attempts in the first 12 minutes, shooting an efficient 87.5%. At the end of the first quarter, the Lakers led by 15 points.

O'Neal continued to have a good game, finishing with 43 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks. He also made 21 buckets from 31 attempts, leading the team to a decisive 17-point victory.

The Lakers marked their presence, showing their authority right from the first game of the series. The Pacers went on to lose the Finals series in six games.

#1 LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings (2000 Western Conference Round 1) – 21

The LA Lakers finished the 1999-00 season with a 67-15 record, securing the first seed in the Western Conference.

Chris Webber of the Sacramento Kings had one of his best seasons ,and was determined to help the Kings overcome the Lakers. On April 23rd, 2000, the series began at Staples Center, and the Lakers were electric.

In the high-scoring matchup, the duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant meant business, combining for 69 of the team's 117 points.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko On this day in 2000, the



O'Neal added 17 rebounds and five blocks. No player has recorded at least 45p/15r/5b in a postseason game since. On this day in 2000, the @Lakers Shaquille O'Neal matched his playoff career-high by scoring 46 points in a 117-107 win over the Kings.O'Neal added 17 rebounds and five blocks. No player has recorded at least 45p/15r/5b in a postseason game since. 📅 On this day in 2000, the @Lakers Shaquille O'Neal matched his playoff career-high by scoring 46 points in a 117-107 win over the Kings.O'Neal added 17 rebounds and five blocks. No player has recorded at least 45p/15r/5b in a postseason game since. https://t.co/ezkYxuiUQU

Shaquille O'Neal exploded in the second half, scoring 29 points and grabbing ten boards. He converted 21 field goals from 33 attempts, shooting an efficient 63.6%. Chris Webber was the highest scorer for the Kings, logging 28 points.

The Kings could not respond to the LA Lakers' offensive outburst, and ended up losing by ten points. O'Neal played for 46 minutes, logging 46 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks.

