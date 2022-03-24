Listing Shaquille O'Neal's Top 3 games of his NBA career in terms of free-throw attempts

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men we've ever seen in the NBA. He was certainly an unstoppable force in the paint, due to his size, athleticism and tremendous fundamentals in the post.

However, there was a weakness in his game that he would even openly recognize: the free-throw line. Although one of O'Neal's most famous lines about his free-throw-making inability is "I make them when I need them,",he was certainly a poor free-throw shooter.

The four-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP award winner probably didn't need those free throws. It would've really been unfair to the rest if he could also be lethal from the charity stripe.

Throughout his 19-year career, O'Neal made 52.7% of his free throws, the fifth-worst percentage in NBA history among players with 1,200 free throws missed. He missed a total of 5,317 free throws, the second-most in league history (behind Wilt Chamberlain's 5,805).

Shaquille O'Neal's three games with most free throws attempted in his NBA career

Shaquille O'Neal attempted 11,252 free throws in his NBA career, the third-most in league history, and averaged 9.3 per game in his career (the fourth-most).

In this article, we will take a look at the three regular-season games in which O'Neal attempted the most free throws of his career. Obviously, the numbers will be high given fouling was a way to "stop" O'Neal and was also used as a strategy known as the Hack-a-Shaq.

In the playoffs, O'Neal holds the all-time record for most free throws attempted in a single game, with 39 in Game 2 of the 2000 NBA Finals between the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

No. 3: 28 free throws vs. Golden State Warriors | March 14, 2002

O'Neal with the NBA Finals MVP and the Larry O'Brien trophies.

With the LA Lakers and Shaquille O'Neal looking to win their third straight championship 2001-02, O'Neal once again put up big regular-season numbers.

While the Lakers didn't have a dominant regular season, the team still won the 2002 title after beating the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals. O'Neal dominated and won his third straight Finals MVP award.

In a regular-season game against the Golden State Warriors on March 14, 2002, O'Neal and the LA Lakers took a road win behind the center's 40 points and 13 rebounds. He attempted 28 free throws (tied for the second-most of his career in a single game) and made 14.

No. 2: 28 free throws vs. LA Clippers | Jan. 14, 2005

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal after winning the 2006 NBA title

Shaquille O'Neal won his fourth NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2006, in his second season with the team. In his first, the Heat came close to reaching the NBA Finals but fell to the then-defending NBA champion Detroit Pistons.

During 2004-05, O'Neal put up 22.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, while making a league-high 60.1% of his field goals.

O'Neal's 39 points, 10 rebounds and five assists weren't enough that night as the Dwyane Wade-less Heat lost by two points in overtime. O'Neal didn't have his most efficient game, as he made 12 of his 25 shots, but attempted 28 free throws and made 14.

However, O'Neal made only 46.1% of his free throws that year, his worst in a single full season. In a regular-season game against the LA Clippers on Jan. 14, 2005, O'Neal attempted the second-most free throws in a single game in his career, with 28.

No. 1: 31 free throws vs. Chicago Bulls | Nov. 19, 1999

Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant.

On his way to winning his only Most Valuable Player award and his first title in the league, Shaquille O'Neal had his best regular season. He averaged a career-high 29.7 points per game (league-high) along with 13.6 rebounds and three blocks per game.

On Nov. 19 1999, O'Neal shot the most free throws of his career in a single game, while facing the Chicago Bulls.

That night, the Lakers beat the Bulls at home, with O'Neal putting up 41 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks. He attempted only 13 field goals (making 11) and made 19 of his 31 free-throw attempts.

O'Neal's 31 free-throw attempts in a single game rank fifth in NBA history for most attempts in a single game.

