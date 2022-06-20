Listing Steph Curry's top 5 performances in the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Steph Curry's run in the 2022 playoffs was arguably the best of his career. Curry averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during the postseason. A fact to note is that Curry averaged 2.6 turnovers per game, the lowest of his playoff career.

Although by no means are Curry's numbers the highest of his career, the impact of his performances throughout the playoffs is felt more than ever before. That is considering what the Warriors as a franchise have gone through in the last two years.

They finished with the worst record in the league in 2020 and were knocked out of the play-in tournament the following year, having placed ninth.

Steph Curry's legacy has come a long way since. That said, we ranked Curry's top five performances from the post-season, and here's how it turned out.

5. Living at the line - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3: Grizzlies at Warriors

Even the greatest shooter of all-time has had bad days. In Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Grizzlies, Curry shot 2-of-8 from 3-point range, but managed to score 30 points by getting to the line for 14 free-throws. That tied him for his highest of these playoffs. Steph also shot 7-of-8 inside the 3-point line.

However, having rewatched the game, his six assists are also nothing to be scoffed at, including some classic cuts the Warriors are known for.

4. The greatest sixth-man of all time - Round 1, Game 2: Nuggets at Warriors

After suffering an injury in early March, Steph Curry was out for the final stretch of the regular season. The same injury saw him come off the bench for the first four games of the playoffs.

In Game 2 of the first-round, Curry put up 34 points in just 23 minutes. He shot a staggering 70.6% from the field, which included five made-threes and a perfect 7-of-7 inside the three-point arc. He had plus-minus of +32, his highest in the 2022 playoffs.

This was Curry's second-highest scoring performance in a playoff game as a sixth-man and ranks 15 on the list of most points by a player off the bench in a playoff game (all-time).

3. Only closeout win - NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Celtics

Coming into Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors were 0-3 in closeout games in the playoffs. A 21-0 run and a Steph Curry masterpiece put an end to that streak.

Stephen Curry pulled out of his A-game to claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP, scoring 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, shooting 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

Curry's dagger from near half-court sent the Celtics into a 22-point deficit, and after a short back-and-forth in the third quarter, Steph sealed the game with a 3-point shot off a fake, which put the Warriors up 15 with three minutes to go in the game.

2. A 28-point turnaround - Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Mavericks at Warriors

Steph Curry exploded for a team-high 32 points in the game.

In one of the most resilient wins the Warriors have had in the '22 playoffs, the Warriors completed a 28-point turnaround against the Mavericks. It was in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, after being down by as many as 19 points.

If it wasn't for Stephen Curry's timely scoring in the first-half, the Warriors might not have been in a position to win Game 2 at all.

Curry single-handedly kept them in the game and led the way for the 19-point comeback to win the game up nine. He shot 6-of-10 from 3-point range in the game.

1. Steph Curry's greatest playoff performance - Game 4, NBA Finals: Warriors at Celtics

Stephen Curry's 43-point performance will go down in the history books as one of the greatest NBA finals performances.

In a legacy defining performance, Game 4 of the NBA Finals saw Steph Curry show up with his team's back against the wall in a must-win game on the road.

His 43-point, 10-rebound double-double, shooting 7-of-14 from three-point range, was arguably the best performance of his playoff career.

On a night when not a single one of his teammates scored more than 20 points, Curry made timely shots down the stretch, making 3-pointers many can only ever dream of making in an AAU game, let alone the NBA Finals.

Curry's performances throughout the 2022 playoffs have, in the eyes of many, cemented his position as one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball.

