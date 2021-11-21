Listing Stephen Curry's top 5 endorsement deals

Stephen Curry is arguably the biggest superstar in the NBA today. Standing at 6' 3", he isn't physically dominant or supremely athletic, but can shoot lights out. He gives hope to several young players in the world that they too can become professional basketball players if they work on their craft despite not being genetically gifted.

Stephen Curry's persona is extremely likable. He is always smiling and laughing on the court, and his positive energy is extremely infectious to his teammates and the crowd. Other than the three-point revolution, Curry has had another major impact on the game. His Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala spoke about that, saying:

"I think he changed the game...You know, one thing he brought to the game was – you were looked at as soft if you had too much fun playing basketball. It was a weakness if you're smiling on the court."

"But when Steph Curry came through, he started laughing, he started shimmying, and he's shooting half-court...Kind of like, you can have joy now; you can laugh and you can play. That’s like a real generational effect that comes from one dude, and it's something special."

Stephen Curry's likability makes him extremely marketable. He is a global phenom and the face of a major NBA franchise. According to Forbes, Curry made over $40 million from endorsements in 2020, and that figure is likely over $55 million today.

Looking at Stephen Curry's endorsement deals

Stephen Curry has a plethora of endorsement deals in a variety of areas. He owns several companies such as Unanimous Media and Oxigen water, and also has his own brand 'Curry' under the Under Armour sports label.

Stephen Curry is widely recognized for his philanthropic activities in the Bay Area as well through his foundation Eat. Learn. Play. On that note, here's a look at Curry's top five endorsement deals:

#1 Palm

Stephen Curry advertising Palm cell phones.

Stephen Curry has been a part of Palm since 2018. Palm is an electronics company whose product catalog involves cell phones and earphones, specifically wireless earbuds.

Curry claims to wear Palm earbuds while working out and during his pre-game routine. According to the dedicated Stephen Curry page on the Palm website, Curry spoke about his decision to invest and partner with the company:

"As soon as I held Palm in my hand, I knew I had to be involved."

As per the Palm website:

"Stephen is bringing that disruptive mindset to Palm as an investor and advisor. He is actively involved at Palm, from helping to name and create the product to designing and testing accessories. With such a demanding schedule, Stephen loves that Palm lets him stay connected but not consumed."

#2 FTX Trading Limited

Stephen Curry and NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady are partners with FTX Trading limited.

Stephen Curry announced his partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited earlier this year.

He is a global ambassador and investor alongside Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, Kevin O'Leary and Dave Portnoy. Sports leagues, teams and companies like Major League Baseball, League Championship Series, Miami Heat and Riot Games are also part of the group.

Stephen Curry spoke in a press release talking about his decision to enter the cryptocurrency market and his partnership with FTX Trading Limited. He said:

"I’m excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users...FTX is likeminded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together."

