Listing the Top 10 players invited to the NBA Draft combine

Basketball fans anxiously await next week's NBA Draft lottery, set to take place on May 17th. With the conclusion of the NCAA season, as well as some international competition, some of the top prospects from around the world are preparing themselves for the lengthy pre-draft process.

One of the biggest announcements this past week was the official invitees to the 2022 NBA Draft combine, set to take place in Chicago. The list of players features 76 prospects, but could look to add a couple more after the conclusion of the G-League Elite camp, set to take place May 16-17th.

Let's take a closer look at the Top 10 players that have been invited to participate in the 2022 NBA Draft combine.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress NBA teams received the list of 76 players confirmed to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago next week. For the first time ever, the NBA will have all of the top prospects in the draft in one location, including internationals. NBA teams received the list of 76 players confirmed to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago next week. For the first time ever, the NBA will have all of the top prospects in the draft in one location, including internationals. https://t.co/4TwyY0S35O

Top 10 Players invited to 2022 NBA Draft Combine

#10) Dyson Daniels

G-League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels.

One of the most popular names in NBA Draft circles as of late has been Australian-born guard Dyson Daniels. After spending the year with the G-League Ignite, Daniels has continued to see his draft stock trend in the right direction.

The recently turned 19-year-old is a smooth combo guard with the ability to make an impact in a variety of ways.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Joined SportsCenter Australia to break down potential top-10 pick Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite. Quick scouting report on the 6-8, 200 pound do-it-all guard, who finished either first or second on the Ignite in assists, rebounds, steals and blocks. Impacts winning. Joined SportsCenter Australia to break down potential top-10 pick Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite. Quick scouting report on the 6-8, 200 pound do-it-all guard, who finished either first or second on the Ignite in assists, rebounds, steals and blocks. Impacts winning. https://t.co/KkrVCE9O2R

Daniels has continued to take positive steps in his progression throughout the year and NBA personnel will be eager to get a closer look at him at the Combine.

After being listed at six-foot-six at the start of the season, it's been rumored that Daniels has grown two inches during the year, something that NBA teams will want to confirm at the Combine.

#9) Jalen Duren

Memphis Tigers freshman Jalen Duren.

Memphis big man Jalen Duren has been a buzzing name in NBA circles when it comes to his raw upside and freakish athleticism. Listed at six-foot-10, 250 pounds, Duren is hard to miss when he steps on the floor.

A lethal shot-blocker with the ability to be a force around the basket, Duren could be a name that starts to heat up again with a strong showing at the NBA Draft combine.

Matt Pennie @matt_pennie The Jalen Duren flashes are still there. The Jalen Duren flashes are still there. https://t.co/s0q5tR0pRp

The talented freshman is going to be one of the youngest players in the Draft class, as he's not expected to turn 19-years-old until November. There's no denying that Duren has the raw upside to become a lethal two-way center at the next level and he's trending as a potential Top-10 selection.

#8) AJ Griffin

Duke Blue Devils freshman AJ Griffin.

One of the biggest "wildcards" of the 2022 NBA Draft is Duke Blue Devils freshman AJ Griffin.

After coming into the year with expectations of being a potential Top-five selection, Griffin struggled to gain consistent playing time at the start of the 2021-22 NCAA season. Once Griffin got a chance on the court, he continued to show why NBA scouts have held him in such high regards.

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass Duke's AJ Griffin had 19 points on 8 shots in 22 minutes last night, 4 assists, 2 blocks. Most talented kid in NCAA playing fewer than 12 min/game. Physical 6-6, 222-lb shotmaker (9-19 3PT) with handle to create, awesome D-tools. Will still be 18 years old by the draft. Duke's AJ Griffin had 19 points on 8 shots in 22 minutes last night, 4 assists, 2 blocks. Most talented kid in NCAA playing fewer than 12 min/game. Physical 6-6, 222-lb shotmaker (9-19 3PT) with handle to create, awesome D-tools. Will still be 18 years old by the draft. https://t.co/VREfnV24iZ

At six-foot-six with an NBA-ready frame, Griffin has the shiftiness and outside shooting ability to become a dangerous wing at the NBA level.

There have been rumors over the years of some health concerns involving his knees and teams will be eager to see if he gets a clear medical checkup at the draft combine.

#7) Keegan Murray

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore Keegan Murray.

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray was one of the most impressive players in college basketball throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season.

Murray has found himself as a player who could potentially go as high as fifth in the 2022 NBA Draft and teams will be eager to get a closer look at the productive forward.

Jon Chepkevich @JonChep Checking in on potential top-five 2022 NBA Draft selection, Keegan Murray.



Got in a ton of shooting reps today throughout his pre-draft workout session.



Shot nearly 40% from deep this season.



Jumper is looking smooth + confident ahead of next week’s NBA Draft Combine. Checking in on potential top-five 2022 NBA Draft selection, Keegan Murray.Got in a ton of shooting reps today throughout his pre-draft workout session.Shot nearly 40% from deep this season.Jumper is looking smooth + confident ahead of next week’s NBA Draft Combine. https://t.co/lW4LSbSD1o

Although Murray will be one of the older rookies in this class at 21-years-old, he has the two-way versatility to be one of the safer selections in the lottery. Murray averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this year, while shooting 55.4% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range.

#6) Johnny Davis

Wisconsin Badgers sophomore Johnny Davis.

One of the toughest and most impressive guards in college basketball this year was Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis.

After averaging 7.0 points per game as a freshman, Davis went on to post impressive production this season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

A lethal weapon in the mid-range, Davis was the engine behind an impressive year for the Wisconsin Badgers. An underrated defender who plays with a high motor on both sides of the ball, NBA teams will be eager to get a closer look at Davis at the combine.

#5) Shaedon Sharpe

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe.

The "mystery" of the 2022 NBA Draft has become former Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe. One of the top recruits out of high school, Sharpe joined Kentucky during the middle of the year but never ended up playing a game during the NCAA season.

There's no denying that the talent is legit, as Sharpe has been considered a favorite to hear his name called within the Top-five of the NBA Draft.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Watched Shaedon Sharpe in a competitive one on one workout today. Combination of size, length, frame, fluidity, scoring instincts and defensive versatility are incredibly impressive. Looks like the No. 1 pick in the draft in this setting. Talent. Watched Shaedon Sharpe in a competitive one on one workout today. Combination of size, length, frame, fluidity, scoring instincts and defensive versatility are incredibly impressive. Looks like the No. 1 pick in the draft in this setting. Talent. https://t.co/cezR0sPHOk

Teams will be more eager than ever to get an up close and personal look at Sharpe, as his most recent level of basketball was in the high school ranks.

Sharpe is a dangerous wing with elite athleticism that can score from multiple levels. If he can impress at the combine, he could see his draft stock continue to trend towards the top of the class.

#4) Jaden Ivey

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey.

One of the most electrifying players in the NCAA last year was Purdue Boilermakers sophomore Jaden Ivey.

After impressing near the conclusion of his freshman year, Ivey made the decision to return to Purdue for another year of development. Coming into the year, Ivey was viewed by many as a potential late lottery selection.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



“He could be a guy that could be an All-Star for many years.”



head coach Matt Painter discusses the NBA-bound guard.



Exclusive with theathletic.com/3292517/?sourc… What makes Jaden Ivey a likely top-five pick?“He could be a guy that could be an All-Star for many years.” @BoilerBall head coach Matt Painter discusses the NBA-bound guard.Exclusive with @KellyIkoNBA What makes Jaden Ivey a likely top-five pick?“He could be a guy that could be an All-Star for many years.”@BoilerBall head coach Matt Painter discusses the NBA-bound guard.Exclusive with @KellyIkoNBA: theathletic.com/3292517/?sourc… https://t.co/oLffF8CRvh

That was until Ivey exploded out of the gates, showcasing his dangerous combination of elite athleticism and transition ability. The shifty guard will draw plenty of comparisons to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, but Ivey has the star upside to become a dangerous asset at the NBA level.

#3) Jabari Smith Jr.

Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr.

Coming into the 2021-22 NCAA season, many expected Auburn Tigers freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr. to be a potential top-10 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. It didn't take long for that narrative to completely change, as Smith went on to have one of the most impressive seasons of any player in college basketball.

Matt Pennie @matt_pennie Jabari Smith Jr. is a 6’10” stretch big with NBA bloodlines that excels trailing the play and knocking down shots from distance. Reminds me of another player with a similar make-up… Jabari Smith Jr. is a 6’10” stretch big with NBA bloodlines that excels trailing the play and knocking down shots from distance. Reminds me of another player with a similar make-up… https://t.co/QsZJ1ZNpJs

Listed at six-foot-10 with an impressive amount of mobility on the court, Jabari Smith Jr. dazzled fans and NBA scouts with his lethal shooting ability from the outside.

Smith has the raw tools and serious upside to become a star at the next level and he's expected to hear his name called somewhere within the top-three of the draft.

#2) Paolo Banchero

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero.

The race for the number one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is set to feature a number of different players in this class, including Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero.

One of the top recruits in the country out of high school, Banchero didn't take long to make his presence felt in college basketball this year. At six-foot-10, 250 pounds, Banchero is a force on the offensive side of the ball.

Chris Joseph Brickley @Cbrickley603 Pre Draft Work with my guy @Pp_doesit - Best player in the draft if you ask me Pre Draft Work with my guy @Pp_doesit - Best player in the draft if you ask me https://t.co/c4at46oY3T

The talented freshman has the ability to be a dangerous weapon on offense with the versatility to score at multiple levels.

A sensational playmaker who should intrigue NBA teams with his offensive firepower, Banchero impressed during the Blue Devils title run and should have a serious case to be the first player selected in June.

#1) Chet Holmgren

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren.

Coming into the 2021-22 NCAA season, Gonzaga Bulldogs big man Chet Holmgren was one of the most anticipated players in the country.

NBA scouts and personnel have been fascinated by the two-way ability of the lengthy big man. Listed at seven-foot, 195 pounds, Holmgren will draw plenty of criticism when it comes to his thin-frame on the court.

NBC Sports Washington @NBCSWashington Is there a prospect this year with a higher ceiling than Chet Holmgren? Nope, there isn't. trib.al/2QS9PTp Is there a prospect this year with a higher ceiling than Chet Holmgren? Nope, there isn't. trib.al/2QS9PTp

While Holmgren will need to put on weight, there's no denying that his impact on the court is sensational. One of the most gifted defensive prospects in recent NBA Draft history, Holmgren has the upside of becoming a defensive anchor at the next level.

With the ability to space the floor from NBA range, as well as an impressive feel for the game on both sides of the ball, Holmgren will be the favorite to hear his name called first on draft night.

Edited by Adam Dickson