Listing top 5 Draymond Green’s ‘dirty plays’ over the years

In Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings playoff series, Draymond Green was ejected after an incident with Domantas Sabonis. Late in the game, Sabonis grabbed onto Green's right ankle, which prompted the controversial veteran to step down forcefully upon Sabonis' torso.

After then engaging in a verbal back-and-forth with a fan, Green was ultimately ejected from the game. The following day, it was announced that the NBA had suspended Green for one game. Sabonis was listed as questionable for Game 3.

While many thought Green's actions didn't warrant a suspension, the NBA said that the penalty was a result of previous actions on Green's part. With that in mind, let's take a look back at five of Draymond Green's dirtiest plays

5: Draymond Green and Bradley Beal scuffle

Five years ago, a block sparked a full-blown scuffle between Draymond Green and Bradley Beal. After Green blocked Beal's shot, he boxed him out for a rebound. As the Warriors pushed the ball up the court, Green and Beal grappled in the clinch.

As frantic officials and staff members broke things up, Green emerged with a tattered jersey. Surprisingly, neither player was suspended, and both were hit with fines.

4: Draymond Green kicks Steven Adams

Back in 2016, with the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the OKC Thunder tied 1-1, Green controversially kicked Steven Adams below the belt. Despite the hometown crowd being livid with the low blow, Green wasn't ejected.

He also managed to avoid a suspension for the action. Despite that, the kick was viewed by many as unnecessary, earning him plenty of criticism. At the same time, others went so far as to dub him a 'dirty player' for the kick.

3: Attempted low blow on LeBron James

After Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors defeated the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference finals, he once again found himself in hot water. Two low blows on Steven Adams in the previous series just wasn't enough.

In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Green was caught on camera taking a swing at LeBron James below the belt. The incident prompted a heated face-to-face exchange and even resulted in the league suspending him midway through the series — something unprecedented.

2: Domantas Sabonis stomp

While many have criticized Domantas Sabonis for grabbing onto Draymond Green's ankle during their recent playoff game, the stomp has been dubbed dirty. Regardless of whether Green's foot may have been tied up, the fact of the matter remains that the league viewed the stomp as excessive.

As the NBA wrote in its statement about the incident, "The suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

1: The Jordan Poole punch

While Draymond Green may have plenty of examples of dirty plays during games, his offseason punch on Jordan Poole remains in a league of its own. After being shoved by his teammate following a verbal spat, Draymond coldcocked Poole, sending him to the ground.

Although the two have apparently mended fences, the fact that Green rocked his own teammate like that remains his crowning 'dirty moment' in the eyes of many.

