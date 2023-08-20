Listing top 5 NBA players to average at least 20+ points with least minutes per game during 2022-23 season

This past season, numerous NBA players managed to be high-volume scoring in minimal time. Here are some of the leading scorers with the fewest minutes per game in 2023.

Top 5 NBA scorers with fewest MPG in 2022-23:

1) Jordan Poole

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA player to average the most points and fewest minutes was then Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. He managed to break 20 PPG while playing on 30 minutes a night. Part of why he was able to do this is because he averaged a career-high 15.6 field goal attempts per game in 2023.

As the new face of the Washington Wizards, it is unlikely that Poole will be on this list again in 2024.

2) Desmond Bane

Next up is one of the NBA's top three-point shooters, Desmond Bane. The Memphis Grizzlies guard averaged a career-high 21.7 points in just 31 minutes a game.

Bane is able to put up points in a hurry because he is so efficient from beyond the arc. This season, he connected on 40.8% of his attempts while averaging seven attempts.

3) Ja Morant

Just behind Bane on this list is his partner in the backcourt, Ja Morant. The All-Star point guard also averaged 26.2 points, but averaged .2 more minutes per game that his teammate.

Because of his ability to rack up points in a hurry, Morant has solidified himself as one of the top stars of his generation. The only thing holding him back is his off-the-court drama.

4) Giannis Antetokounmpo

The most shocking name on this list is Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 2023, he averaged over 31 points while playing 32 minutes a night.

As their star player, the Milwaukee Bucks have always monitored Giannis' minutes in the regular season. However, this doesn't stop him from being one of the most dominant forces in the NBA.

5) Bojan Bogdanovic

Finishing off this list is Bojan Bogdanovic. After being a role player for most of his career, the veteran forward saw an epanded role with a young Detroit Pistons squad. The result was him posting his highest PPG total (21.6) with the second-highest minutes per game average of his career (32.1).

Along with having his best scoring season, Bogdanovic was extremely efficient shooting the ball. He shot 48.8% from the field and 41.1% from three on six attempts.

Some of the players to just miss the cut were Jordan Clarkson, Kristaps Porzingis and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray.

Expand Tweet

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)