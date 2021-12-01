Listing the top 5 NBA players in terms of plus-minus in the last ten years

The NBA started the publication of plus-minus values in official box scores in the 2007-08 season. However, the metric had been in existence long before that and has gone through different redefinitions over the years.

The metric only takes into account a player’s contribution while on the court and is based only on information in the traditional basketball box score. Non-traditional box score data like dunks and deflections are not taken into consideration when calculating a player’s plus/minus stats.

Basketball legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James, widely lauded as the greatest basketballers of all time, top the NBA’s all-time plus/minus player rankings. The metric makes use of a player’s box score information and position, analyzing the performance of the player’s team to finally have an estimation of the player’s contribution, in terms of points above league average per 100 possessions played.

Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey Top 10 BPMs of all time



1-Nikola Jokic (14.3 in 2022, likely won't hold)



2-LeBron James (13.2 in 2009)

3-Michael Jordan (13.0 in 1988)

4-MJ (12.0 in 1991)

5-2016 Stephen Curry, 1989 MJ and 1994 David Robinson (11.9)



8-LeBron (11.8 in 2010)

9-2013 LeBron and 2021 Jokic (11.7) Top 10 BPMs of all time1-Nikola Jokic (14.3 in 2022, likely won't hold)2-LeBron James (13.2 in 2009)3-Michael Jordan (13.0 in 1988)4-MJ (12.0 in 1991)5-2016 Stephen Curry, 1989 MJ and 1994 David Robinson (11.9)8-LeBron (11.8 in 2010)9-2013 LeBron and 2021 Jokic (11.7)

After taking into account the regular and postseason box score statistics per 100 possessions of NBA players, who are the top NBA players with the highest BPM ratings in the last ten years? Let's take a look at the top 5.

Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey Plus-minus over the last 10 years (regular & postseason)



1-Stephen Curry (6,086)

2-Kevin Durant (4,746)

3-Draymond Green (4,637)

4-Chris Paul (4,575)

5-LeBron James (4,543)

6-Klay Thompson (4,366)

7-Kawhi Leonard (4,197)

8-Danny Green (3,666)

9-Iguodala (3,303)

10-Harden (2,919) Plus-minus over the last 10 years (regular & postseason)1-Stephen Curry (6,086)2-Kevin Durant (4,746)3-Draymond Green (4,637)4-Chris Paul (4,575)5-LeBron James (4,543)6-Klay Thompson (4,366)7-Kawhi Leonard (4,197)8-Danny Green (3,666)9-Iguodala (3,303)10-Harden (2,919)

#5 LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Seeing King James rank as low as fifth might come as a shocker to most, and many would have tipped him to place higher. After all, he does sit as second on the all-time list. However, his 4,543 BPM ratings in the last ten years are only good enough for the fifth position.

The small forward has been a mainstay at the top of the rankings for years but has recorded some of his lowest numbers as he advances into his late thirties. He recorded an impressive +720 rating as a Miami Heat player in the 2012/13 season but has scored under +300 ratings in three of the last four seasons - +287 (2020-21), +115 (2018-19), and +104 (2017-18).

#4 Chris Paul

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center

The Phoenix Suns point guard has the fourth-highest BPM ratings in the NBA in the past 10 years. Recording a total of 4,575 BPMs across stints with four different teams in the past ten years.

Chris Paul's best performing season came in 2014-15, as the 36-year old finished with a +734 season rating. He recorded his remaining top three BPM ratings while still with the Clippers, pulling +577, +553 in 2016-17 and 2015-16 seasons respectively.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande