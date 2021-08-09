Listing the top 5 performers from Day 1 of the 2021 NBA Summer League 

The Las Vegas 2021 NBA Summer League is underway, with seven games taking place on Day 1. The likes of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley were all in action as fans witnessed an enticing opening day.

Most of the young prospects had a memorable debut for their sides in the offseason tournament, while others were a bit slow to start the proceedings of this new chapter.

Some second-year and third-year stars also impressed for their sides as they aim to make huge strides in their NBA careers from here on.

5 Standout performers from Day 1 of the Las Vegas 2021 NBA Summer League

#5 Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors

UNC Greensboro v Florida State

The #4 pick from this year's draft, Scottie Barnes, had a terrific debut to remember after showing off his all-around skills against the New York Knicks in his first game of the Summer League. The Toronto Raptors rookie scored 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in Sunday afternoon's matchup. He also committed just one turnover all game.

The Raptors won the tie 89-79 behind Barnes' terrific outing. The front office will be hoping that their young star continues to perform this way and proves that their decision to draft him #4 overall was the right one moving forward.

#4 Jalen Johnson - Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Next on the list is the #20 pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Johnson. The Atlanta Hawks' latest first-round draft prospect came up big against favorites the Boston Celtics in their opening game of the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Johnson tallied 20 points, ten rebounds, a steal and a block. He shot a whopping 8-of-12 from the field and was the best player for his team by some margin. Johnson was key in keeping the Hawks within touching distance of the Celtics every time they tried to pull away with a huge lead during the contest.

The Hawks will be pleased with his performance as they get another young player who can rely on next season to help them build on their 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals run.

