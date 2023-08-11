Lithuania vs. France Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

Lithuania and France are set to face off once again as they prepare for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The match is slated for Friday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will take place at the packed Avia Solutions Group Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania.

In their initial encounter, the French team emerged victorious with a score of 90-72 at the Co'Met Arena in Orleans, France, on Wednesday. However, the Lithuanian team now has a prime opportunity for payback on their own home turf.

Lithuania vs. France: Players to Watch

The French national team will still be parading its final 12-man FIBA Basketball World Cup lineup in its friendly rematch with the Lithuanian squad.

The French team boasts four NBA players in their lineup, with leading rim protector Rudy Gobert, seasoned wing Nic Batum, sharpshooter Evan Fournier, and emerging guard Frank Ntikilina.

The remainder of the French roster includes Nando De Colo, Moustapha Fall, Sylvain Francisco, Mathias Lessort, Elie Okobo, Yakuba Outtara, Terry Tarpey, and Guerschon Yabusele.

On the other hand, the Lithuanians have yet to make up their minds as of posting on which players will suit up against their French counterparts in their rematch.

Lithuania currently has a 17-man FIBA Basketball World Cup pool. The following players have been called up to the pool: Jonas Valanciunas, Azuolas Tubelis, Donatas Motiejunas, Ignas Brazdeikis, Tadas Sedekerskis, Tomas Dimsa, Eimantas Bendzius, Margiris Normantas, Rokas Jokubaitis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Vaidas Kariniauskas, Gabrielius Maldunas, Deividas Sirvydis, Eigirdas Zukauskas, Donatas Tarolis, Martynas Sajus, and Laurynas Birutis. Notably, Valanciunas, Tubelis, and Motiejunas bring their current or recent NBA experience to the roster.

Valanciunas, Tubelis, Motiejunas, Brazdeikis, Sedekerskis, Dimsa, Bendzius, Normantas, Jokubaitis, Kuzminskas, Kariniauskas, Maldunas, and Sirvydis played for the Lithuanians during their first meeting with the Frenchmen, but with how the game went, they might shake their roster a bit in their rematch.

Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Lithuania (2.55), France (1.44)

Spread: Lithuania (+3.5), France (-3.5)

Total: 158.5, Over (1.78), Under (1.95)

Prediction

While it could be closer this time, the French national team is projected to repeat over its Lithuanian counterpart.

Despite the French team likely finishing with a lower winning margin, they might easily cover the -3.5 and still win soundly, so aim for the "against the spread".

