Lithuania vs France Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-ups

France will host Lithuania in their next 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up game on Wednesday, August 9. It's the first of their two-game mini-series, with the reverse fixture on the road for Rudy Gobert and Co.

The French enter Wednesday's game on the back of a three-game dominant winning run. The Lithuanians, meanwhile, had their four-game winning streak snapped in their last game by the Finnish.

Game Details

Game - Lithuania vs France | FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-ups

Date & Time - Wednesday, August 8th, 2023; 8:00 PM CET

Venue - Co'Met Arena, Orleans, France

Lithuania vs France: Preview

Lithuania emerges as one of the better matchups for France in this tune-up run. The same goes for the Lithuanians. The French are the first higher-ranked team (5th, per FIBA) the eighth-placed Lithuanians would face.

Lithuania dominated in their first three games of this World Cup warm-up run, beating Jordan 93-75 and 101-75 and the Ukrainians 100-72. However, the last two games have been up and down. Lithuania scripted a close 104-102 win over Georgia before losing 81-79 to Finland. They struggled mightily to close the game on both occasions.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC



Finland beat Lithuania at the buzzer in front of record-breaking Finnish crowd at Nokia Arena



Lauri Markkanen dropped 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals 🥶



Talk about preparation games Finland beat Lithuania at the buzzer in front of record-breaking Finnish crowd at Nokia Arena Lauri Markkanen dropped 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals 🥶

Meanwhile, France has played like a legitimate contender thus far. They posted a 93-36 win over Tunisia, an 80-69 against Montenegro and an 86-67 win over Venezuela in their three warm-up games before Wednesday's home contest against Jonas Valanciunas and Co.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA



Rudy Gobert and France played a FIBA exhibition against Tunisia on Monday — a game they won by 57 points. This was probably the most fun Gobert highlight from the game — a Nando de Colo to Gobert connection that had a SloMo-to-Rudy vibe

The two teams are ranked closely in the FIBA rankings, but the French are evidently better on paper and based on their past results. They also have more NBA talent than Lithuania, who will be without Domantas Sabonis, out for the World Cup due to a thumb injury.

Lithuania vs France: Prediction

The French will be the favorites to prevail against the Lithuanians. They have a more talented and experienced roster. Boasting a homecourt advantage also helps their case as the favorites to win this contest.

Lithuania and France's 2023 FIBA World Cup Rosters

Lithuania France Vaidas Kariniauskas Nicolas Batum Rokas Jokubaitis Nando de Colo Tomas Dimsa Moustapha Fall Deividas Sirvydis Evan Fournier Dovydas Giedraitis Sylvain Francisco Margiris Normantas Rudy Gobert Ignas Brazdeikis Mathias Lessort Tadas Sedekerskis Frank Ntilikina Eimantas Bendzius Elie Okobo Donatas Tarolis Yakuba Ouattara Mindaugas Kuzminskas Terry Tarpey Azuolas Tubelis Guerschon Yabusele Donatas Motiejunas Jonas Valanciunas Gabrielius Maldunas

NBA stars in action

France and Lithuania have plenty of NBA talent on their rosters. Although Lithuania will see only New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in action among renowned NBA players. Meanwhile, the French have 3-time DPOY Rudy Gobert leading their charge.

LA Clippers' Nicolas Batum and New York Knicks' Evan Fournier are the other two prominent NBA stars in action for the European heavyweights. Unfortunately, Victor Wembanyama will not be a part of France's FIBA World Cup squad as he aims to focus on his much-hyped NBA debut later in October.

