Lithuania and France meet once more as part of both teams' respective preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Their match is set on Aug. 11 at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) with Lithuania hosting the game this time at the Avia Solutions Group Arena in Vilnius.

The possible live streaming for the match is yet to be announced, but the Lithuanian Basketball Federation announced via X that tickets to the game have been sold out.

Lithuania vs. France: Players to watch

Lithuania will be aiming to avenge their 90-72 loss to France in their first meeting at the Co'Met Arena in the French city of Orleans on Wednesday night.

13 members of Lithuania's FIBA Basketball World Cup pool were listed in the said game, namely NBA veteran Jonas Valanciunas, NBA two-way contract player Azuolas Tubelis -- a late addition to the pool -- former NBA player Donatas Motiejunas, Ignas Brazdeikis, Tadas Sedekerskis, Tomas Dimsa, Eimantas Bendzius, Margiris Normantas, Rokas Jokubaitis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Vaidas Kariniauskas, Gabrielius Maldunas and Deividas Sirvydis.

Lithuania coach Kazys Maksvytis has yet to announce if he will keep the same team or bring on the other members of his pool, namely Eigirdas Zukauskas, Donatas Tarolis, Martynas Sajus, and Laurynas Birutis, for the rematch.

Meanwhile, as we all know already, France decided to name its final lineup for the FIBA Basketball World Cup quickly and is utilizing the team throughout its tune-up series.

The French team currently has four NBA players on it led by top rim protector Rudy Gobert, veteran wing Nic Batum, streak-shooter Evan Fournier, and young guard Frank Ntikilina.

Nando De Colo, Moustapha Fall, Sylvain Francisco, Mathias Lessort, Elie Okobo, Yakuba Outtara, Terry Tarpey, and Guerschon Yabusele make up the rest of the French roster.

