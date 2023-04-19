"Draymond Green just like a monkey was jumping" - Lithuanian podcast host receives backlash for racial slur against 4x champion

People everywhere have been letting their opinions be known about the recent Draymond Green situation. The four-time champion was ejected from the previous matchup against the Sacramento Kings after stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter.

This emotional altercation has also brought out the worst in some people. Near the top of the list is Lithuanian basketball podcast host, Karolis Tiškevičius. He referred to the Warriors star as a "real animal" and a "monkey" while describing his actions toward Sabonis.

“What happened yesterday in Sacramento, when Draymond Green just like a monkey was jumping,” said Tiškevičius. “There is no racism here. If you want, you can try to see this kind of jumping is a monkey jumping, and he was jumping on Domantas Sabonis. … A real animal, animal.”

Despite proclaiming that there is no racial motivation behind his choice of words, there is a history of African-Americans being referred to by these phrases in a derogatory way. The fact that he went out of his way to clear this up is also an indication that he was aware that what he was saying could be taken the wrong way.

Regardless of intent, there surely could have been a better word choice on his end.

Draymond Green suspended for a game

Draymond Green will have some extra time to stew on these words as he has officially been suspended by the NBA for Game 3 of the series. The Sacramento Kings won the first two matchups and hold a commanding 2-0 series lead. With the series heading back to Golden State, the Warriors will be playing desperately, but they will have their work cut out without Green.

Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable for the matchup and was down for several minutes after the incident. The Lithuanian big man has been diagnosed with a sternum contusion and his status for the game is still to be determined.

Sabonis has had an impressive performance so far in the series. He stayed in the game and finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green's ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green's ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. https://t.co/aMHqEmcVNK

The NBA said that Draymond Green being a repeat offender came into play with the suspension.

"Here's what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender," NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "That's what separates this where you end up with a suspension."

This altercation and all the opinions surrounding it have overshadowed an amazing series. The opening two games have been thrilling from start to finish and this should be expected to continue, especially with the Warriors' backs against the wall. Game 3 is set to take place tomorrow (April 20).

