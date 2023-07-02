Lonzo Ball's latest video with Ally Rossel has left the NBA fans in rage -"The whole year his off-season"

In the latest video featuring Lonzo Ball and Ally Rossel, NBA fans find themselves in a state of rage and disappointment. Lonzo encountered several difficulties throughout the year, beginning with an injury ⁠ to his left knee meniscus and undergoing subsequent arthroscopic surgery. Despite his efforts to recover, he has continued to experience pain, leading to the announcement of a third surgery.

The news of Lonzo's extended absence from the court has left fans frustrated and concerned. With most of his 2023-24 season now in jeopardy, the anticipation for his return diminishes. The team remains hopeful, but the chances of seeing Lonzo back in action seem bleak.

(via allyrossel/TT) Lonzo keeping the good vibes up during the offseason(via allyrossel/TT) Lonzo keeping the good vibes up during the offseason ✌️🏝(via allyrossel/TT) https://t.co/sMN3MksMmC

Amid this unfortunate situation, a video has emerged showcasing Lonzo's positive attitude during the offseason as he spends time with Ally Rossel. However, instead of uplifting NBA fans, the video has had the opposite effect. Fans, who were already disheartened by Lonzo's injury setbacks, perceive the video as a thoughtless demonstration of nonchalance and a lack of dedication.

Here are some fan reactions:

NBA fans vent their frustrations, raising questions about Lonzo's priorities and commitment to the game. Unfortunately, the video has become fodder for trolls and critics, amplifying the backlash against Lonzo.

In sum, the video featuring Lonzo Ball and Ally Rossel has failed to strike a positive chord with NBA fans. Instead, it has deepened their disappointment and heightened concerns about Lonzo's dedication to his recovery and the sport itself.

Bulls confirm Lonzo Ball will miss entire 2023-24 NBA season

Lonzo Ball's absence due to persistent complications with his left knee has been confirmed, leaving Chicago ⁠ Bulls fans disheartened as he will be unable to play the entire 2023-24 NBA season. The announcement came during a press conference held by executive Vice President of basketball operations, Artūras Karnišovas, following the 2023 NBA Draft.

Ball's absence from the court, following his meniscus tear in January 2022 during ⁠ a game against the Golden State Warriors, has posed a considerable setback. Despite numerous medical interventions, such as a cartilage transplant and arthroscopic surgeries, ⁠ his recuperation has been marred by continuous obstacles and persistent pain.

While there were hopes of a potential comeback for Ball, Karnišovas expressed that the team's expectation is for him to focus on continued recovery rather than rushing back for the upcoming season. Although Ball has shown positive signs in his recovery, including ditching crutches, the decision to sit out the entire season is deemed necessary.

The news is undoubtedly frustrating for both Ball and Bulls fans alike. With Ball's absence, the team will face challenges in finding a suitable replacement for his skill set and contributions on the court. Ball is determined and grateful for the ⁠ support he's received despite the setback. ‍

The Bulls obtained Ball in an August 2021 sign-and-trade transaction from the New Orleans Pelicans. The key reason was his versatile playing style and enhanced three-point shooting. Ball's time with the Bulls, marred by frequent injuries, has hindered ⁠ him from fully demonstrating his talents on the basketball court.

As fans digest this disappointing update, they can only hope for a successful and complete recovery for Lonzo Ball.

