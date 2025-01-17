Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Realistic pathway for Lakers to land former lottery pick and preserve assets for blockbuster upgrades 

As the NBA trade rumors heat up, Lonzo Ball could garner significant interest in the market, and the LA Lakers could be among the teams favored to land their former lottery pick. Ball returned from a two-and-a-half-year injury hiatus this season.

The dynamic point guard has impressed in his limited availability on the court. The Bulls are seemingly keen on rebuilding and expected to field offers for their veteran players, including Ball. In December, oddsmakers listed the Lakers as the favorites to sign him via trade.

Ball has played 21 out of 43 games this season. He missed games, citing injury management and a new wrist ailment that limited him early in the year. Ball has been more available since Dec. 28, and his performances have steadily improved after that.

His season production doesn't stand out at 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Ball has shot 37.7%, including 34.7% from 3 and 75.0% from the free-throw line. After returning from an injury absence that long, his numbers weren't going to be off the roof and match his pre-injury production.

However, Lonzo Ball is seemingly halfway close to those levels. Since January, Ball has played seven games, averaging 8.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 4.0 apg, shooting 44.0%, including 39.0% from 3. His numbers have improved further over the past three games. Ball has averaged 12.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 5.0 apg, shooting 50.0%, including 52.2% from 3 on 7.7 attempts.

Although it's a small sample size, Ball is showing a lot of promise as his minutes increase along with his availability. It's making a compelling case for the LA Lakers and other potential suitors to take a gamble on the veteran guard.

Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Can LA Lakers realistically acquire former guard and preserve assets for other moves?

Lonzo Ball is an interesting trade candidate for the LA Lakers. For a team that is struggling to battle an injury bug, especially its key role players, pursuing Ball would be a significant gamble. However, the point guard's recent resurgence and fit on the Lakers, make him a viable target.

Why do the Lakers need Lonzo Ball?

The Lakers traded for Dorian Finney-Smith in December, parting ways with D'Angelo Russell. The move left LA shorthanded in the guard department. Apart from Austin Reaves and LeBron James, the Lakers don't have reliable playmakers. Gabe Vincent and Shake Milton have been streaky. They haven't provided the kind of punch LA needs off the bench from its backup guards.

The Lakers also lack a point-of-attack defensive presence. 22-year-old Max Christie is their only option in that role. However, his inexperience can be problematic when the stakes are higher, and the Lakers may not have anyone else to replace him in those situations.

The Lakers ideally need to address both needs, and Lonzo Ball is one player who can impact the game in these areas. The Lakers' other option from a positional fit standpoint is Bruce Brown, but he makes $23 million, making him an expensive target from a salary cap perspective.

Brown also has limitations as a jump shooter. While Ball is not at Brown's level as a defender, the 6-foot-6 guard is still bigger, stronger and a high IQ player who can guard multiple positions and fit well within JJ Redick's switching schemes. Ball is also the better ball-handler, playmaker and jump shooter, who can adapt to an off-ball role.

Lonzo Ball had a decent chemistry with LeBron James in 2018-19. With both healthy, the LA Lakers were a top-four seed at one point before injuries to the duo took them out of playoff contention.

LA Lakers' pathway to land Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball signed a four-year $80 million deal with the Chicago Bulls in 2021. He's in the final year of his contract, earning $21.3 million. While that makes Ball the third highest paid on the Lakers, it will be a one-year rental for LA. Moreover, the 27-year-old is a buy-low candidate.

With his decline in production and injury history, the Bulls' asking price would potentially come down to player swaps only and at least one second-round pick. However, not many teams would be willing to take on his contract, and this is potentially Chicago's last shot at getting any value in return for Ball.

The Lakers can propose a player swap only. Here's one option, which includes Rui Hachimura's $17 million contract and Jalen Hood-Schifino's expiring $3.8 million deal.

Another option for the Lakers, if they remain hellbent on retaining Hachimura, is to part ways with Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a second-round pick.

In this trade framework, the Lakers create significant cap space at the expense of a second-round pick, which they can use later on in another deal involving Hachimura separately, to compensate for losing depth with two rotation players like Vincent and Vanderbilt. Vincent has been up and down this season, while Vanderbilt hasn't played in a year, and there's uncertainty about his ability to stay healthy.

In either case, LA likely retains all three first-round picks (2029, 2030 and 2031) and at least one second-round pick (2025) to use in other potential deals to address the need for one more two-way wing and a center.

