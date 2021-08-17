Lonzo, LaMelo, LiAngelo: Ranking the 3 Ball brothers in basketball as per what we've seen of them so far

There is a possibility of Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball all being in the NBA in the upcoming season if the third brother's performances in the Summer League are anything to go by. With LiAngelo being the talk of the town lately, fans have been discussing about their respective proficiencies.

How good are the Ball brothers in basketball?

The Ball brothers are one of the more famous siblings in the league, alongside the Antetokounmpo brothers. Lonzo Ball has improved in recent years, making his name as one of the best young guards in the league, while LaMelo Ball is being viewed as the Charlotte Hornets' cornerstone.

On that note, let's rank the three Ball brothers in terms of their basketball prowess:

#3 LiAngelo Ball

Liangelo Ball in the game between Vytautas Prienai and Zalgiris Kauno.

LiAngelo Ball is the only Ball brother who hasn't had a notable stint with an NBA team so far. He signed an exhibit-10 contract with the Detroit Pistons last season,, but that didn't result in him getting a place in the main roster.

big sequence for LiAngelo Ball, Gus Johnson on the call pic.twitter.com/la8e4YKe6L — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 15, 2021

LiAngelo claims to be the best shooter in his family, something he has backed up by displaying his shooting prowess in the Summer League. He is also a decent defender who can hold his own against bigger players, thanks to his strong fundamentals.

#2 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball in NBA action against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Once considered a bust, Lonzo Ball has improved by leaps and bounds in his last two seasons in the NBA. His game has gone up several notches after he joined the New Orleans Pelicans from the LA Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade. The oldest Ball brother plays as a starting point guard, contrary to his days with the Purple and Gold.

.@ZO2_ is ready to get to work in the Windy City 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/GjCO7fccb0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 13, 2021

Lonzo averaged 14 points, four rebounds and five assists per game last year, making close to 38% of his threes. His defense has been impeccable lately as well, and he will bring a lot of value to the Chicago Bulls.

#1 LaMelo Ball

Lamelo Ball in a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards

LaMelo Ball has had a blockbuster start to his NBA career, winning the coveted NBA Rookie of the Year award in his debut season with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball was drafted as the no. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Michael Jordan-owned team, and has proved to be worth the investment so far.

LaMelo put up 15 points, six rebounds and six assists per game last season, displaying his all-around prowess on the basketball court. The head coach giving the key of his team's offense to a rookie is not all common, but LaMelo has been able to set that precedent because of his incredible talent.

There is little doubt LaMelo could blossom into one of the best point guards in the league, and he is undoubtedly the most talented of the three Ball brothers.

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Bhargav